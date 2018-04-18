Rob Delaney Shares Photo of His Son Henry Taken 'Not Long Before He Died' of Brain Cancer

Rob Delaney posted a touching tribute to his late son, who died in January, after battling brain cancer.

“Here’s Henry not long before he died,” the Catastrophe actor wrote along with a photo of his son on Twitter on Monday, which would have been the toddler’s third birthday.

Added Delaney: “You can see his little tracheostomy tube on his neck and his left eye is turned in due to nerve damage from surgery. He has a bus & a turtle though so he’s happy.He was such a sweet boy.”

In a separate post, Delaney shared a baby picture of his son, stating that it would have been his birthday, and inviting fans to donate to two organizations: Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity and Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice.

“He loved everyone in those organizations very much,” wrote Delaney, 41.

Two months ago, Delaney, revealed that his son died in January after battling brain cancer since 2016.

“I have very sad news. My 2½-year-old son Henry has passed away,” Delaney wrote in a statement shared on his Facebook page on February 9.

“Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after his first birthday, following persistent vomiting and weight loss. He had surgery to remove the tumor and further treatment through the early part of 2017. Then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January,” Delany said at the time.

The actor added that his wife, Leah, and Henry’s two older brothers “are devastated of course.”

“Henry was a joy. He was smart, funny, and mischievous and we had so many wonderful adventures together, particularly after he’d moved home following 15 months living in hospitals,” continued Delaney, saying that even though Henry’s “tumor and surgery left him with significant physical disabilities” his son had “quickly learned sign language and developed his own method of getting from A to B shuffling on his beautiful little bum.”

“His drive to live and to love and to connect was profound,” added the actor.

Delaney also shared that following Henry’s passing, he had been “astonished by the love-in-action displayed by Henry’s mom and his brothers.”

“They are why I will endeavor to not go mad with grief. I don’t want to miss out on their beautiful lives. I’m greedy for more experiences with them,” explained Delaney, who went on to thank all of the doctors and nurses who “helped our family survive Henry’s illness,” adding that they “will be my heroes until the day I die.”

Rob Kim/Getty

“I am desperately sad right now, but I can say with authority that there is good in this world,” added the actor, before inviting others to make a donation to the Rainbow Trust or Noah’s Ark in his son’s name to “help other families in the UK with very sick children.”

“Our family would be in much worse shape right now if it weren’t for them. I would also urge you to take concrete and sustained action to support the NHS, however, you can. Do not take it for granted,” said Delaney.

He concluded: “Finally, I ask that you respect my family’s privacy regarding this matter. I have nothing else to say that I haven’t said here. Thank you, beautiful Henry, for spending as much time with us as you did. We miss you so much.”