Riley Keough Shares Sweet Photo of Mom Lisa Marie Presley and Twin Sisters: ‘The Most Beautiful Ladies’

On Sunday, actress and model Riley Keough shared a sweet photograph of her mother Lisa Marie Presley spending time with her twin daughters Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, 9 next month.

In the photo, Lisa Marie is sandwiched between her two girls with a slight smile on her face.

“Brunch with the most beautiful ladies,” Keough, 28, captioned the Instagram snap. “PS that’s my mom not me…lol.”

Brunch with the most beautiful ladies …. ps that's my mom not me… lol ❤️🌹🌸🌺 A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on Sep 23, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

In March, Lisa Marie’s mother Priscilla Presley revealed that Harper and Finley had been staying with her for nine months following the news that indecent material featuring children was allegedly found on the twins’ father Michael Lockwood’s computer.

“It’s still a very family-oriented environment for them,” Priscilla, 72, told Entertainment Tonight in March. “They’ve been with me for — it’ll be over nine months. They’re great. They’re doing wonderful. They’re living a great life. They see both their parents, and we’ll see what happens.”

In court papers filed as part of a strained divorce dispute, Lisa Marie said her and Lockwood’s daughters were taken from their custody and alleged that Lockwood is the subject of criminal investigations involving hundreds of inappropriate photos of children that she claims authorities found on his electronic devices.

In the filings, Lisa Marie said she was left “shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach” at the alleged discovery.

The West Hollywood Police Department confirmed that authorities served a search warrant related to the Presley family. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is investigating Lockwood, but in March, the agents ended their involvement without filing charges or opening an official case.

Lisa Marie and Lockwood, her fourth husband, married in 2006 and welcomed their twin daughters in 2008. The Graceland successor filed for divorce in June, citing irreconcilable differences and claiming Lockwood, 56, was a poor father and “took advantage” of her financially.