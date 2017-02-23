Ricky Martin Reveals He Wants More Kids — and He’s Picking Girls This Time

Ricky Martin is already father to 8-year-old twin sons Valentino and Matteo. But the 45-year-old entertainer isn’t done growing his family yet.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer revealed that he’s planning on having more kids — though this time, he wants girls.

“I want a big family,” Martin said. “Daddy’s little girl has to come.”

Martin, whose sons were born via surrogacy, inferred that he plans to do the same thing again. “It’s funny because the way we do babies, I get to choose the sex,” he said. “So definitely girls are coming.”

He also said that new fiancé Jwan Yosef wants kids of his own too. “I’m talking about my babies,” Martin said. “And then he is going to have more babies as well. Genetically, connection.”

So would Martin mind having twins again? “Listen — if still we have the energy, let’s do it!” an enthusiastic Martin said. “I don’t have a problem. If there’s two, there’s two.”

In 2008, Martin talked to PEOPLE about his decision to have his sons via surrogacy. “Adoption was one option, but it’s complicated and can take a long time,” he said. “Surrogacy was an intriguing and faster option. I thought, ‘I’m going to jump into this with no fear.’ ”

Being a father for Martin was something he desperately wanted — and he wasn’t afraid to do it on his own. “I’m so happy!” he said. “Everything they do, from smiling to crying, feels like a blessing. Being a father feels amazing. This has been the most spiritual moment in my life.”

Martin came out in 2010 — two years after becoming a father and the same year he began dating Carlos Gonzalez Abella. The two split in 2014.

This time, he’ll have Yosef by his side from the beginning. The couple were engaged in November, with Martin popping the question to his artist boyfriend after more than a year of dating.

They met in an unexpected place: Instagram.

“I’m scrolling and I see this beautiful piece of art and I’m like, ‘Whoa, how cool! Who’s this?’ ” Martin told Andy Cohen during a SiriusXM town hall discussion on Radio Andy. “Then I start checking and all of a sudden I’m like, ‘Ooh, ooh.’ And then I wrote to him.’ “