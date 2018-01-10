Ricky Martin on What He Tells His Twin Sons When They Ask About Having Two Dads

Ricky Martin may be a highly talented singer and actor, but his biggest accomplishment might be fatherhood.

In a new interview with Out magazine, the star of FX’s upcoming The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story got candid about how he raises his 9-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino with fiancé Jwan Yosef.

“A lot of people tell me, ‘Well, your kids are on the covers of magazines and blah, blah, blah,’ and I’m like, ‘Yes because I want to normalize this,’ ” says Martin. “I want people to look at me and see a family and say, ‘There’s nothing wrong with that.’ It’s part of my mission.”

“It’s part of my kids’ mission as well,” adds the “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer, 46. “My kids ask me about having two daddies and I tell them we are a part of a modern family. This is a beautiful sense of freedom.”

And Martin’s modern family may soon be expanding. On the red carpet at Sunday’s Golden Globes, which he attended with Yosef, the award presenter didn’t hold back on his hopes for more children.

“I want four more pairs of twins,” he said. “I would love to have a big family, but there’s a lot going on at this moment, a lot of work, wedding.”

Ricky Martin for Out magazine Doug Inglish for Out Magazine

On the new season of ACS, which chronicles the events of Gianni Versace‘s murder and aftermath, Martin plays Versace’s partner Antonio D’Amico. D’Amico, now 58, was the fashion icon’s boyfriend for 15 years before the latter was shot dead outside his Miami Beach home in 1997.

“For many months in this series, I kind of went back into the closet,” Martin tells Out of playing the model and fashion designer, who discovered Versace’s body. “[Versace and D’Amico] were not completely out.”

“The fear of being seen holding hands in the streets is not an issue for me anymore, but I relived all of that, and it kinda set me back and gave me a lot of discomfort,” he explains. “But I was playing a part, and I used it. I used that anger and I used that frustration.”

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story premieres Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. on FX.