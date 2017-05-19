Surprise! Ricky Martin's Twin Sons Surprised Him on Set of American Crime Story

Ricky Martin‘s favorite people surprised him at work.

The pop star’s twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, 8 ½, arrived Thursday on the Miami, Florida set of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story to spend some down time with their dad.

Who showed up on set? . . 📸: @rondenepr A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on May 18, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

“Who showed up on set?” Martin captioned the black and white photo of him with his sons.

The “She Bangs” singer is engaged to artist Jwan Yosef. He was cast in the Ryan Murphy show in early April as Antonio D’Amico, the longtime partner of murdered fashion designer Gianni Versace (Édgar Ramirez).

In February, Martin, 45, said he wanted more kids, preferably girls, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“I want a big family,” Martin said. “Daddy’s little girl has to come.”

Martin, whose sons were born via surrogacy, inferred that he plans to do the same thing again. “It’s funny because the way we do babies, I get to choose the sex,” he said. “So definitely girls are coming.”