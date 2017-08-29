Rich in Faith stars Rich Wilkerson Jr. and his wife DawnCheré are going to have a baby after eight years of trying.

The Wilkersons, who rose to prominence after Rich officiated the 2014 wedding of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, lead Vous Church in Miami. After the wedding, the Wilkersons starred in Rich in Faith, a reality show that chronicled their lives and ministry.

On the show, the couple spoke about their desire to become parents.

And now it’s happening. The Wilkersons tell PEOPLE that they’re thrilled to be expecting a son at long last.

“After 8 years we’re so grateful to God for this baby boy,” DawnCheré tells PEOPLE. “We’re overwhelmed by the love and support of so many. It’s been worth the wait!”

Adds Rich: “We couldn’t be more excited, God is faithful.”

God is faithful. Miracle in Motion. It's a boy 📷 @simplylively A post shared by Rich Wilkerson (@richwilkersonjr) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

The Wilkersons broke the news from the pulpit of their church. “Eight years ago this month, we were told by doctors that it was going to be very challenging for us to have children,” Rich, 33, told the crowd.

“We started a journey of trying to start a journey. It was full of roadblock after roadblock. It was full of rejection after rejection.”

“But we are 18 weeks pregnant,” he continued, as the congregation cheered. “We’re having a boy!”

Wilkerson remains close with West, who designed the cover of his book, Sandcastle Kings, in 2015. In addition to his connections to the Kardashian clan, he has become friends with Justin Bieber, who has recently returned to a more spiritual focus.