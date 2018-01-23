It’s a boy!

Rich in Faith stars Rich Wilkerson Jr. and his wife DawnCheré have become parents for the first time with the birth of their son, Wyatt Wesley Wilkerson, on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

“Welcome to the world son,” the proud new dad captioned a snapshot of his baby boy on Instagram.

The Wilkersons, who rose to prominence after Rich officiated the 2014 wedding of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, lead Vous Church in Miami.

After the Kardiashian/West wedding, the Wilkersons starred in Rich in Faith, a reality show that chronicled their lives and ministry.

Wyatt was born after an 8-year fertility struggle.

“I was told on my twenty fifth birthday by my doctor that we would have trouble conceiving,” DawnCheré recently told PEOPLE. “I honestly thought the doctor was wrong. I never dreamed it would take eight years before we heard the words, ‘You’re pregnant.’ “

The long wait caused its strains on the couple, who documented their desire to become parents on the show.

“Waiting isn’t easy, but it doesn’t have to destroy your marriage,” Rich told PEOPLE. “We never made our relationship center around having a child.”

Last week, Rich told PEOPLE that he is seeking out advice from other parents. “I’ve talked to everyone about becoming a dad. It’s a big step to become parents, and we know that! Everyone’s got advice.”

“The bottom line is that I’m excited. DawnCheré is excited. We have a family and friends and a church family, and everyone is excited to meet this boy. We’re ready for the challenge of raising him. It’s a very exciting time in our lives.”