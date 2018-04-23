RHOP's Monique Samuels Reveals She's Suffered a Miscarriage: 'It's Hard to Even Put Into Words'

Monique Samuels made an emotional confession on Sunday’s Real Housewives of Potomac, revealing she had suffered a miscarriage.

The 34-year-old reality star — who shares son Christopher, 5, and daughter Milani, 2, with husband Chris Samuels — opened up about the loss during a visit with Chris to her pastor, Pastor Chad.

“A little over a month ago, we had a miscarriage,” Monique said, reflecting on how the couple had just moved into a 12,000-square foot home in Potomac at the time. “To be honest, I don’t think we fully dealt with it. We have been nonstop.”

“As soon as I took the pregnancy test, Chris was grinning from ear to ear. And it never once dawned on me that we would lose it,” she told audiences. “Until you’ve experienced loss, it’s hard to even put it into words, you know?”

Chris, a former Washington Redskins player, said that while he was “a little down about it,” his “main concern” was checking to make sure his wife was okay.

“I was concerned because I’ve seen people boo boo crying, and she never did,” Chris said. “Monique just kind of kept flowing like it was normal.”

Explained Monique: “If that were the first time Chris and I had ever tried to get pregnant and then experienced that, I think it would have been a lot harder.”

“I’ve been so nonstop busy that I don’t even know if I could completely process what was going on with my body,” she said. “But right now I’ll just use this time to keep on pursuing other business ventures that I have in mind. And when the time comes that I’m ready to have a baby, it’ll happen.”

Pastor Chad was quick to give Monique advice on slowing down their lives. “Just remember when you try to stretch yourself thin, you’re no longer working on purpose, you’re working on passion,” he said. “And passion can never sustain you.”

It appears that Monique has found her passion and purpose, recently launching her own website, Not for Lazy Moms, where hardworking moms share parenting tips and all-natural at-home remedies. She’s also launching her own Not for Lazy Moms podcast this year.

In addition to that, Monique also manages and handles all the bookkeeping on the couples investment properties.

As RHOP aired on Sunday night, Monique opened up more on Twitter about the experience of her miscarriage.

“I’ve never experienced a miscarriage before this and it’s definitely taught me not to take things for granted,” she said in a series of tweets. “I’m always nonstop making sure everyone else is okay, literally running myself crazy and not taking care of myself the way I should. I still don’t think I’ve fully dealt with our miscarriage but I’ve always been a person who tries to see the positive out of a negative situation. I feel more emotions now as I watch that and live that moment again. But God is still good.”

“Thank you all for the overwhelming support and well wishes!” she added. “Chris and I truly appreciate every tweet and text message.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays (10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.