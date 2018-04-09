A RHOA Pregnancy! Kenya Moore, 47, and Husband Marc Daly Expecting Their First Child Together

Kenya Moore is twirling for two!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 47, revealed on Sunday’s season 10 reunion part 1 that she’s pregnant with her first child — a surprise revelation that happened at the top of the show when host Andy Cohen inquired if a baby was on the way.

“We will definitely be welcoming a boy or girl in late this year,” Moore said, shocking herself. “Oh my God, I said that! I don’t want to talk about the details because I’m still very nervous about everything so I want to get past a safe place.”

Asked if she wanted a boy or a girl, Moore said, “I want a healthy baby.”

Her happy news comes 10 months after the former Miss USA married husband Marc Daly in a romantic sunset ceremony on a St. Lucia beach. “We both want to start a family and soon — like, right away,” Moore told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. “We both want a child.”

“We have been really upfront about wanting to expand our family, and we have definitely been taking the proper steps to try to make that happen,” she added on the RHOA After Show in January.

Moore and Daly first met met through mutual friend (and fellow Bravolebrity) Chef Roblé Ali back in June of 2016, though didn’t start dating until December of that year.

Their first date changed everything for Moore. “I’ve never experience a first date like this before,” she gushed. “You know when you meet people, and you like them or have good chemistry with them but you don’t feel like the world has changed? I felt like the earth moved after our first date.”

It was a stark contrast from dating experiences Moore had in the past. But then again, Moore tried a different tactic this time around.

“I was always the person who ran,” she admitted. “Any time I ever saw anything I didn’t like in someone, I just ran. And it was not working for me. I want people to stick with me and work it out if they care, so I can’t run. You have to communicate honestly with each other and never give up on each other.”

Since saying their “I dos,” the duo have kept busy, splitting their time between Moore’s house in Atlanta and Brooklyn, New York — where Daly owns and operates an acclaimed soul food fusion restaurant named Soco.

They’ve also been traveling the world together. Back in November, the pair were spotted enjoying waves on a Barbados beach. In January, they spent sometime on a different terrain: the deserts of Egypt, where they celebrated Moore’s birthday.

And then there were the red carpets events they attended in March, including their first public appearance together at the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles and the Carrie Steele-Pitts Home 130th Anniversary Gala in Atlanta.

Both were surprise appearances, considering Moore initially kept Daly’s identity secret after announcing their nuptials — explaining to PEOPLE that he “didn’t sign up for this world.”

“Every time someone has been associated with me, they attack that person — immediately going after them, trying to bring them down and saying crazy things,” she said. “They tear people apart. And so for [Marc], he was like, ‘This is about me andyou — it’s not about me or you.’ He just wanted it to be about our pure love and not about him.”

“That’s why I fell in love with him,” she continued. “For him, it’s about being my protector and my best friend — not being someone that stands next to me, but someone who supports me and is okay with being behind me sometimes. He doesn’t want my money, he doesn’t want my fame, he doesn’t want my success — he just wants my heart, and he has it.”

But she seems to have relaxed that now, with Daly even appearing on RHOA this season after months of shying away from the cameras.

“A year ago I would have never expected I’d be where I am now,” she said in the finale. “I am possibly expanding my family.”

As for motherhood, Moore appears committed to being the best mom she can be.

“Nothing is more important to me than my family,” she said in an Instagram post of her and Marc back in November, adding the hashtags: “#love #familyfirst #ThatsMrsDalyToYou.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.