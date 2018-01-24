Scott Disick Takes Son Reign Rock Climbing — and the 3-Year-Old Is 'Killing It'

Reign Aston Disick is “killing it.”

On Tuesday night, the youngest child of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick took a trip to a rock climbing gym with his dad — and he may have a new favorite sport.

“I’m killing it,” the 3-year-old boy told the camera as he scaled the wall (with the help of a harness and spotter, of course) in a video posted to Disick’s Instagram Story.

Disick was a proud papa, cheering Reign on off-camera.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Scott Disick/Instagram

Earlier this month, Disick — who shares custody of Reign, son Mason Dash, 8, and daughter Penelope Scotland, 5½, with his ex — posted a shot of he and Mason sitting on a deck overlooking the sand and nearby ocean tide.

RELATED: Beach Bonding! Scott Disick Shares New Oceanside Snap with Son Mason

“O no we are not a bunch of beach boys,” wrote Disick, 34, who had his arm around his son’s shoulders.

Mason and Reign both celebrated their birthdays in December, which fall on the same day. For the special occasion, Kardashian, 38, shared a photograph of herself and her sons during the KarJenner Christmas card reveal, captioning it, “DAY 14 : my birthday boys.”

Disick is currently dating model Sofia Richie. The pair have been together since September, and have since been photographed out and about on dinner dates, on a romantic snow-capped New Year’s vacation and more.

RELATED: Scott Disick Is “Thankful” for His Kids with Ex Kourtney Kardashian — See the Adorable Video

“She’s been great for him,” a source told PEOPLE in November of Richie, 19. “She’s made a big impact on his life and hasn’t partied at all since they met.”

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Added the source, “His friends adore her and nobody notices the age difference. She is very mature, she grew up in Hollywood and has always been in older situations. They seem really happy.”