Reid Scott Is ‘Very Proud’ His 2-Year-Old Son Is ‘Really Into Superman’

Reid Scott has a little superhero on his hands.

On Thursday, the Veep star shared his 2-year-old son Conrad‘s latest milestones, and Scott admits he’s particularly “proud of” one of them.

“He’s running into walls. He’s talking a mile a minute,” the actor, who stars as Dan Egan on the HBO comedy series, told PEOPLE at an FYC event for the show.

“He’s really into Superman, which I’m very proud of,” adds Scott, 39. “I kind of forced that on him and he’s really taken to it.”

Conrad rides in style

Scott, who welcomed his baby boy with wife, Elspeth, in March 2015, explains that he used to be a “huge Superman guy.”

“So now [Conrad] loves to play Superman,” says Scott. “I’ve even got him trained now that if he hears the first few notes of the Superman theme song, his little arm goes up in the air and he tries to fly.”

"Mine?"

As for making Conrad a big brother, Scott says the couple, who tied the knot in 2014, “definitely want more” kids.

“I hope so. We definitely want more, so should we be so lucky, yeah. I hope so,” he says. However, Scott adds that his little man is “going to be hard to top.”

He jokes, “No. 2 is going to have some big, little shoes to fill!”