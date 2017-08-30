Reid Scott and Wife Elspeth Keller Expecting Second Child: ‘We’re Having Another Little Boy!’

Reid Scott is going to be a father again!

While walking the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming film, Home Again, on Tuesday, the actor, 39, and his pregnant wife Elspeth Keller announced their baby news.

“We’re very excited,” Scott told PEOPLE exclusively. “She’s about halfway, so I guess we’re about almost five months pregnant. We’re having another little boy.”

The couple is already parents to 2-year-old son Conrad.

“We’re excited to make a little brother for our son,” Scott shared of Conrad, whom the proud father affectionately calls a “little chubby teddy bear.”

“He’s a chubby little guy so he keeps seeing mommy’s belly, and then he looks at his own belly and says, ‘I have a baby too,’ “the former Veep star said. “He’s going to be a great big brother. If he doesn’t kill his little brother within the first six weeks, then we’re going to be great.”

Scott wed his longtime love during an intimate ceremony at downtown Los Angeles’s Maguire Gardens in June 2014 before spending their honeymoon in Fiji.

In May, Scott told PEOPLE that he and his wife “definitely” wanted to expand their family.

“We definitely want more [kids], so should we be so lucky, yeah. I hope so,” he said, adding that Conrad is “going to be hard to top.”

He joked, “No. 2 is going to have some big, little shoes to fill!”