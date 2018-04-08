Reese Witherspoon Spends the 'Last Day of Spring Break' Dancing With 5-Year-Old Son Tennessee

Reese Witherspoon is saying goodbye to spring break with a little help from her youngest son.

“Last day of Spring Break! Dancing til it’s dark with this guy 💙✨🌅,” the mother of three wrote alongside a series of sweet snaps of herself and 5-year-old son Tennessee standing in front of a picturesque beach.

In the vacation photos, Witherspoon, 42, was all smiles as she watched her son show off some of his best moves.

Witherspoon and Tennessee were also joined on the trip by her husband and Tennessee’s dad Jim Toth and her 14-year-old son Deacon, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe.

“My guys,” she captioned a sweet snap of her two sons posing for a sunset portrait on the beach with her husband earlier this week.

The Big Little Lies actress, who is also mom to 18-year-old lookalike daughter Ava, went on to kick off the family’s weekend activities by sharing a slow-motion video of Tennessee purposefully falling face first into a pool on Saturday, captioning it, “Going into the weekend like…”

During the sun-filled vacation, an annual tradition for the family, the actress’ two boys also found some time to work on their flexibility with a little waterfront yoga alongside actor-film producer “Uncle @chad_mountain,” according to Witherspoon’s Instagram Story.

But before Witherspoon and her boys set off for the vacation this year, she made sure to take care of one thing first: getting her son Tennessee a haircut.

“Looking fresh for Spring Break!” Witherspoon captioned a photo of her youngest child getting a haircut by a barber in the family’s kitchen.