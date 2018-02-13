Mama's Boys! Reese Witherspoon Poses with Her 'Valentines,' Sons Tennessee and Deacon

Reese Witherspoon‘s heart is full.

The actress and Draper James entrepreneur shared a super cute new snap to Instagram on Tuesday, giving a shout-out to Valentine’s Day a day early by posing with her very stylish sons Tennessee James, 5, and Deacon Reese, 14.

Witherspoon and her boys are dressed to impress, with the 41-year-old star wearing her brand’s Jacquard Sheath Dress in the holiday-appropriate shade of Lollipop Red.

“Me and my Valentines! 💖 (👗: @DraperJames),” the Big Little Lies actress wrote alongside the heartwarming post, where the brothers look picture-perfect next to their mama in slacks and button-up shirts.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Gushes Over Relationship with Daughter Ava Philippe: “We Can Talk for Hours”

Tennessee is Witherspoon’s son with husband Jim Toth; she shares Deacon and daughter Ava Elizabeth, 18, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

“The kids all have funny and unique relationships with each other,” she told Southern Living in August. “Ava is like another parent to Tennessee, like his other mother. I think sometimes he even gets confused — he told Ava ‘Happy Mother’s Day!’ ”

“And Tennessee is just sort of like Deacon’s protégé,” added the A Wrinkle in Time actress. “He follows his older brother around the house all day.”

Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe for Draper James Courtesy Draper James

RELATED VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Emotional Over Children Jaden and Willow



For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter recently teamed up to model the Draper James Spring 2018 collection, during which the star consequently opened up about the duo’s tight-knit relationship.

“We can talk for hours,” she wrote of Ava on the brand’s Love, Reese blog. “There is nothing like the love I have for my daughter. We share every emotion with each other, our hopes, and dreams.”

“I think the way Ava and I are most alike is our strong opinions and our empathy,” Witherspoon added. “From the time that she could speak, Ava has always had her own ideas, and I love to watch her express herself.”