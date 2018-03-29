'Happy Boy!' Reese Witherspoon's Son Tennessee Is Looking Adorably 'Fresh' with New Haircut

Reese Witherspoon‘s little one is saying farewell to his mane of winter hair!

The Big Little Lies star, 42, shared the too cute photo of her 5-year-old son Tennessee James Toth getting a haircut and pampered by a barber in the family’s kitchen.

“Looking fresh for Spring Break!” Witherspoon captioned the photo of her youngest child showing off a bright smile as she also added the hashtag #happyboy.

On Sunday, Witherspoon, who is also mom to daughter Ava, 18, and son Deacon, 14 with ex Ryan Phillippe, showed her son’s long blond hair while making colorful Easter eggs and baskets.

Tennessee also adorably co-starred in his mother’s birthday post in which he also sported longer locks.

The mother-son pair’s household has lots to celebrate as of late.

In addition to Tennessee’s spring break holiday, the Oscar-winning actress also commemorated her seventh wedding anniversary with husband Jim Toth on Monday. “Happy Anniversary to my wonderful husband who keeps me smiling everyday! Here’s to many more adventures together! I love you JT,” Witherspoon captioned the photo of the pair.

Shortly after their 5th wedding anniversary in 2016, the Home Again actress opened up to PEOPLE about some of her husband’s best qualities.

“He’s an incredible man, a wonderful organizer, a great leader. He knows how to get people together,” she said, adding that, “He’s very patient and funny with the kids. And he really encourages them to see the humor in life.”