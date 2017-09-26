The Big 5! Reese Witherspoon Wishes Son Tennessee a Happy Birthday with Festive Pic: ‘You Bring Us So Much Joy’

Tennessee James is ringing in the full-hand age in style.

The son of Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth turns 5 this week — and his famous mama used social media Tuesday to share some super sweet wishes for her youngest child.

“Happy Birthday to my littlest guy, Tennessee! 🌈☀️❤️,” the Big Little Lies star captioned an adorable Instagram snap of her son holding up a colorful “5” balloon that looked to be bigger than him.

“Every day you bring us so much joy with your sweet smile and beautiful laugh. I love you so much! 🎉 #feeling5 #HBD,” added Witherspoon, 41.

The actress and Draper James founder recently dished about Tennessee and his siblings — Deacon Reese, 14 next month, and Ava Elizabeth, 18, Witherspoon’s children with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — for Southern Living‘s September cover story, saying they “all have funny and unique relationships with each other.”

“Ava is like another parent to Tennessee, like his other mother,” she explained. “I think sometimes he even gets confused — he told Ava ‘Happy Mother’s Day!’ ”

“And Tennessee is just sort of like Deacon’s protégé,” added the Legally Blonde legend in her Southern Living interview. “He follows his older brother around the house all day.”

When asked about the meaning behind her son and dog’s similar geographical names (her German shepherd is called Nashville), Witherspoon — who was raised in Tennessee — joked, “You think I want to go home? You think I miss it?”