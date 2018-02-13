Babies
The Coolest Celebrity Kid Birthday Cakes
Kim Kardashian West’s Monsters Inc. confection, Chrissy Teigen’s homemade two-tiered treat, Reese Witherspoon’s race car cake and more of Hollywood’s kid-themed sweets
By Brooke Showell and Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 39
TRUCKIN' ALONG
Liv Tyler's son Sailor rings in his 3rd birthday with a Little Blue Truck-inspired cake.
2 of 39
MONSTER MASH
Kim Kardashian West and sister Kourtney Kardashian threw their December babies — Saint and Reign — a joint Monsters Inc.-themed bash to celebrate their 2nd and 3rd birthdays, respectively.
3 of 39
WORD OF MOUTH
Chef Marcela Valladolid dreams up a sweet monogrammed confection for her daughter Anna.
4 of 39
THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM
Bar Refaeli celebrated daughter Liv's big day with an elephant-topped cake.
5 of 39
NEED FOR SPEED
Vanessa and Nick Lachey's eldest son, Camden, was treated to a race track-inspired confection for his 5th birthday.
6 of 39
BE MINE?
Minecraft was the name of the game for newly-minted 9-year-old Bronx, the son of Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz.
7 of 39
DINO-MITE TIME
Kimberly Van Der Beek took birthday cake matters into her own hands — whipping up this organic dinosaur-themed confection for son Joshua's 5th birthday at home with her kids.
8 of 39
THE GANG'S ALL HERE
What to give an animal-loving toddler who's ringing in his third birthday? If you're Jenny Mollen and Jason Biggs, a critter-filled cake will do the trick. Mollen captioned the photo of son Sid's cake with her trademark humor: "Three years ago today, I'm fairly sure I had all five of these things in my uterus."
9 of 39
SWEET SURPRISE
Liv Tyler's son Sailor was gifted a sweet surprise on the pint-sized cutie's 2nd birthday: a Sesame Street cake, complete with an edible Elmo topper.
10 of 39
GAME ON
He's the king of the castle! Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's 7-year-old son, Hank, won big time with his Minecraft-inspired creation.
11 of 39
MINNIE DELIGHT
Milla Jovovich's 2-year-old daughter Dashiel is living her best life. Need proof? The adorable tot was treated to a pink polka-dot Minnie Mouse cake for her birthday.
12 of 39
FEELING ARTSY
When it came to commemorating daughter Luna's first birthday, parents John Legend and Chrissy Teigen decided to take decorating matters into their own hands. The result? This whimsical two-tiered cake.
13 of 39
BURST OF COLOR
This magical three-tiered unicorn cake may have impressed all of Holly Madison's Instagram followers, but the former Girls Next Door star's 4-year-old daughter, Rainbow, was less than thrilled. "I was more excited about her cake than she was," Madison wrote.
14 of 39
DISNEY DARLING
A Brave cake was totally suited for a strong girl like Danneel and Jensen Ackles' daughter, Justice, considering the 3 year old is now big sister to twin siblings Arrow and Zeppelin.
15 of 39
FIRST THINGS FIRST
So cute! Cat Deeley's son, Milo, rang in his first birthday with a "1" cake that also happened to feature a toy giraffe. (Because literally playing with your food is totally embraced in the Deeley household.)
16 of 39
MINNIE MADNESS
For daughter North's 2nd birthday, mom Kim Kardashian West managed to outdo 2014's "Kidchella" birthday party and throw a magical celebration at Disneyland – with pretty pink cupcakes and a massive Minnie Mouse cake to match.
17 of 39
'SPRINKLED' WITH LOVE
The theme for the first birthday party of former Bachelorette star DeAnna Pappas and husband Stephen Stagliano's daughter Addison carried through to the confetti-covered cake by Fantasy Frostings. Gold letters and colorful heart toppers made the pastry extra peppy. "The party was about the most amazing thing that we have ever seen," Pappas told PEOPLE.
18 of 39
THREE FOR ALL
It looks totally professional, but Roselyn Sanchez's then-3-year-old daughter Sebella has Grandma to thank for the colorful multi-tiered cake at her carnival fiesta. The rave reviews are in: "Clearly she had a blast!" Sanchez posted of her sugared-up sweetie.
19 of 39
ON THE RIGHT TRACK
Reese Witherspoon's Instagram is full of sweet things (cupcakes for her daughter Ava's 15th birthday, cookie snack attacks), so of course she gave a shout-out to the friend who made this cool Hot Wheels-inspired cake for her son Tennessee's second birthday. "#terrifictwos," Witherspoon wrote. We're sure there was a race for the biggest slice.
20 of 39
JUST DESSERTS
Since her daughter Josselyn was "emphatic about having a Pocahontas theme" for her seventh birthday party, Samantha Harris carried it through to the cake – a two-tiered confection of chocolate cake with fudge and yellow cake with raspberry cream, topped with the flick's characters ("She just started watching the movie and is obsessed," Harris told PEOPLE). It must have been irresistible, as dessert came early to this pool party. The kids "started a revolt, chanting, 'We want cake!'" Harris said.
21 of 39
KEEP ON TRUCKIN'
Two wasn't so terrible for Nick and Vanessa Lachey's son Camden, who kicked off his second year with a very cool construction-themed birthday party. "He loves tires so we decided on a huge wheel base!" Mom wrote on Instagram of Cakes by Rumy's three-tiered confection. Little party-goers were ready to dig in.
22 of 39
SOME BUNNY LOVES YOU
Proud papa Cash Warren couldn't help but spill the sweet scoop from daughter Haven's third birthday. "Haven asked for a pink bunny bday party ... I guess my girl gets what she wants," he posted of Cake Creamery's whimsical rabbit confection that he calls "just too adorable!!" We agree – as does mom Jessica Alba, who used her own Instagram to share a few snaps from the princess party.
23 of 39
ELMO'S WORLD
To celebrate her youngest daughter's first birthday, Busy Philipps enlisted a well-known character to sweeten the occasion – Sesame Street's Elmo. "Cricket's cake is finished!!! Happy 1st birthday to my little one," wrote the Cougar Town actress after sharing an adorable pic of the rainbow-colored confection.
24 of 39
THE WORLD IS YOURS
"My daughter's insanely amazing birthday cake! Her idea," mom-of-three Soleil Moon Frye posted on Twitter to caption a sweet photo of her second child next to her worldly confection. Created by L.A.'s Cake Divas, the yummy globe-inspired dessert features edible international people and mini country flags.
25 of 39
TODDLER & TIARA
Balloon animals! Face paint! Minnie Mouse-themed wheels! These fun items have all the makings of a royal-worthy party for Blue Ivy Carter's 2nd birthday. Beyoncé and Jay-Z feted their "flawless" birthday princess with a pretty pastel two-tier cake topped with a glittering crown and stars, which Beyoncé proudly posted on her website. And they lived happily ever after.
26 of 39
THREE WISHES
A simple homespun cake worked its magic for Flynn Bloom's third birthday. Mom Miranda Kerr took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of her little boy's candlelit buttercream confection. "Happy Birthday Flynn," the dessert proclaimed. That it was!
27 of 39
TURTLE TREAT
Gisele Bündchen had no problem figuring out what her mini Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan wanted for his fourth birthday cake. The model mom got son Benjamin a tortoise-friendly confection, complete with a Michelangelo doll holding nunchucks. "Our little angel is getting so big. Happy birthday my sweet Benny. We love you so much!" wrote Bündchen after posting a photo on Instagram of the fun dessert.
28 of 39
EDIBLE INVENTION
Call it the latest in sugar technology! For her son Luca's first birthday, Hilary Duff served an out-of-this-world robot cake with electronic gadgetry made of colorful fondant. The actress tweeted that the sweet confection, created by popular L.A. bakery Duff's Cakemix, was "the coolest 1 year olds robot birthday cake ever! It was a big hit!"
29 of 39
SUPERHERO SWEETS
A three-tier confection featuring cool crime fighters like Batman, Spider-Man and the Incredible Hulk saved the day at Bronx Wentz's fourth birthday party. Proud pop Pete Wentz tweeted a photo of the marvel-lous cake, with the message, "Happy birthday baby boy."
30 of 39
HATS OFF
Giddy up! Mason Disick's circus-carnival first birthday party featured an enormous hat cake to match the cowboy theme. As for the elaborate confection, mom Kourtney Kardashian wrote on her website, "I always hear babies don't know what's going [on] at their first birthdays so don't make it too over the top. Well I know that Mason LOVED every second of it."
31 of 39
BERRY GOOD
Selma Blair had a little trick up her sleeve when it came to diving into the cake (topped with an adorable dachshund and Winnie the Pooh) for her son Arthur's first birthday. She tweeted a photo of the dessert, along with a simple tip: "By adding some blueberries, I managed to avoid a baby sugar rush. He went only for the berries."
32 of 39
B IS FOR BIRTHDAY
For son Cree Hardrict's first birthday celebration, Tia Mowry knew the perfect theme. "Elmo has been Cree's traveling buddy since he was born. Elmo has kept Cree entertained around the globe!" the actress tells PEOPLE. The Sesame Street star was the hit of the party, tickling the top of a spectacularly cute gluten-free vanilla cake with chocolate chocolate-chip filling, made by Cake Divas.
33 of 39
CROWNING GLORY
A royal delight! For Brooke Shields's daughter Grier Henchy's princess-themed fourth birthday party, dessert guru Amy Atlas topped off a girlie sweets table (filled with sparkly mini cupcakes, cookies and candy) with a darling crown-topped, quilted, chocolate-and-vanilla cake. Shields called the confection "almost too pretty to eat."
34 of 39
OVER THE RAINBOW
Celebrating daughter Satyana's third birthday, Alyson Hannigan tweeted a photo of her little one's rainbow-topped confection, made by Charm City Cakes. The actress called it the "cutest and yummiest cake" – the enchanting gum paste bunny and butterfly mark spring with a smile.
35 of 39
TIERS OF JOY
Think pink (and purple)! For Simone Masterson-Horn's fab second birthday bash, dads Bill Horn and Scout Masterson recruited Jenny Keller of Jenny Cookies to top off a dessert table with an ombré multi-tier vanilla buttercream cake. The fluffy layers of icing matched the party's sweet pink and purple color theme.
36 of 39
SUGAR BABY
For daughter Willow's first birthday, first-time mom Pink went all out with a towering confection – a vegan carrot cake from Jamaica's Cakes – that featured favorite things like a turtle, lollipop, elephant and bubbles. The singer tweeted the photo with the message, "Happy Birthday to my angel, my purpose, my biggest blessing. I love you Willow Sage."
37 of 39
PONY UP
Giddy up! When Brooke Anderson's daughter Kate turned 3, The Insider co-host headed to her birthday girl's favorite spot, the fanciful carousel at Santa Monica Pier. Befitting the theme, Hansen’s Cakes whipped up a dreamy cake adorned with the merry-go-round's historic horses.
38 of 39
CHILLING CONFECTION
Ciara and Russell Wilson went all out, Hotel Transylvania 2 style, for the singer's son Future's 3rd birthday. Aside from a three-tier, elaborately decorated cake, the monster-themed day also included face painting, a bounce house and inflatable-motorcycle races.
39 of 39
EYE CANDY
When a girl knows what she wants, she knows what she wants — and there's no better time than a birthday to ask for it, and/or go a little nuts!
"Pearl was very specific on the direction of her cake this year," Lisa Osbourne captioned a photo of the over-the-top confection created for her and husband Jack Osbourne's older daughter, who turned 5 in April.
"She wanted a pink cake with blue drip, rainbow inside, and candy on the outside," Lisa added, hashtagging the post, "#nailedit #candyoverloadcake #candycake."
See Also
More
More
Meet Millie Mercy! Zac Brown Band's Coy Bowles and Wife Kylie Introduce Second Daughter
Jade Roper Tolbert Thanks Fans for Their Support Following Breastfeeding Backlash: 'I Was Very Emotional'
From Mom-to-Be to Mother of Dragons! See Pregnant Khloé Kardashian's Budding Maternity Style