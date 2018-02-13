The Coolest Celebrity Kid Birthday Cakes

Since her daughter Josselyn was "emphatic about having a Pocahontas theme" for her seventh birthday party, Samantha Harris carried it through to the cake – a two-tiered confection of chocolate cake with fudge and yellow cake with raspberry cream, topped with the flick's characters ("She just started watching the movie and is obsessed," Harris told PEOPLE). It must have been irresistible, as dessert came early to this pool party. The kids "started a revolt, chanting, 'We want cake!'" Harris said.