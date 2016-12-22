Reese Witherspoon on What She’s Giving Her Kids for Christmas (and What She Really Wants!)

Movie star, mogul and mom Reese Witherspoon discusses how she balances it all and how she’ll be spending the holidays. Subscribe now to get an inside look at how she does it, only in PEOPLE!

Reese Witherspoon‘s got a list, and she’s checking it twice!

The star, 40, is gearing up for the holidays by making sure all her family’s favorite things are under the Christmas tree, especially for her three children: daughter Ava, 17, son Deacon, 13 (from her first marriage to actor Ryan Phillippe), as well as son Tennessee, 4 (with her husband of five years, agent Jim Toth).

“My kids already have fond memories of our Christmas traditions,” says Witherspoon, wearing the Winter Deer Skirt ($195) from her clothing line Draper James in the photo below. “They’re definitely not grown up. They still love presents.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

So what’s she getting for them? For Ava, she’s turning to her teenage daughter to guide her. “She wants blue jeans and a cool coat,” she says. “I told her to tell me exactly what to buy. I don’t want to guess!”

As for Deacon, “He’s really into music, so we’re getting him a keyboard.” And for her youngest, she says “He’s super easy.”

“We’re going with the oversize, soft Lego blocks,” she says of Tennessee. “He loves to make forts, walls and obstacle courses out of them.”

And when it comes to her husband Toth, she says, “We help each other out” and pick out one thing for each other.

“I tell him what I want and he tells me what he wants and then we just wrap it up so there’s something under the tree,” Witherspoon, whose new movie Sing is in theaters now, explains.

What’s on her wish list? Scroll down to see the three things she really wants this year!

New Slippers