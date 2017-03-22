Teresa Giudice Flaunts Her Toned Body in Sexy Swimsuit Shot: 'Loving the Sun'
Southern Charm! 15 Fun Photos of Reese Witherspoon’s Adorable Family
From camping trips to family birthday celebrations, see the cutest snaps from Reese Witherspoon’s photo album
1 of 15
HOWDY PARTNER
"Just us outlaws makin' our mark in #SantaFe," read the caption on Witherspoon's photo, in which son Tennessee James, 4, couldn't help but show off how good a time he was having.
2 of 15
POOL PARTY
"Last day of vacation!" Witherspoon captioned a shot of herself and Tennessee hanging out in a pool — with the little guy cheesing atop an inflatable flamingo. Tennessee is Witherspoon's son with husband Jim Toth.
3 of 15
PROUD MOM
Deacon Reese — Witherspoon's now-13-year-old son with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe — turned 12 with a sweet message from his mama.
"You bring joy to everyone you know," she wrote.
4 of 15
SEEING DOUBLE
Witherspoon's oldest child and only daughter Ava, 17, is her mother's clone in this sweet snap shared by the star in 2016. Ava is the older child of Witherspoon and Phillippe.
5 of 15
HAPPY HALLOWEEN
The cute mother-son duo posed for a snap in October 2015, holding up lollipops for trick-or-treaters amid a background of spooky decorations.
6 of 15
MINI GENTLEMEN
Two little brothers dressed to the nines and sporting matching bowties? Not much is cuter than that.
7 of 15
SUPER DAD
"Every day, I'm so thankful to have this amazing man as my partner," Witherspoon captioned a rainy day snap of husband Toth with their son.
"I would not be where I am in this life if I didn't have his constant encouragement and complete support," she added.
8 of 15
BROTHERLY LOVE
"Someone is really excited his brother is home from camp!" the actress and businesswoman wrote to accompany a smiley snap of her boys.
9 of 15
FOOTBALL FAMILY
The Atlanta Falcons may have lost this year's Super Bowl, but Witherspoon and her boys were all in to support the team.
10 of 15
WILD TRIP
A mother-son bonding trip was just what the Wild star ordered, as she and Deacon enjoyed time in the great outdoors during summer 2016.
11 of 15
GOODIES WITH GRANDMA
Witherspoon's mom Betty Reese was on hand for a "fun day in the kitchen with Grandma" — and Tennessee got to lick the spatula!
12 of 15
MOMMY'S HELPER
"Introducing my new makeup man," the actress joked in the caption of a snap of herself and Tennessee on the set of her upcoming romantic comedy Home Again.
13 of 15
WHICH WITCH?
"What happens when two witches & a Transformer go trick-or-greeting?!?" Witherspoon wrote next to a throwback Halloween shot of herself, Deacon and Ava in 2007.
14 of 15
TURTLE POWER
His mom didn't star in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie, but that didn't stop Tennessee from choosing the famous heroes in a half shell for his 4th birthday party theme.
15 of 15
BEACH BUMS
Labor Day 2016 was full of oceanside fun for the Toth family, judging by the excited expression on Tennessee's face.
