Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet Snap of Her Kids on Vacation: ‘Love My Crew!’

Sweet siblings!

Proud mom Reese Witherspoon used Instagram on Sunday to share yet another adorable photo of her 17-year-old lookalike daughter Ava Elizabeth alongside sons Tennessee James, 4½, and Deacon Reese, 13.

“Love my crew!” the 41-year-old Big Little Lies star and Draper James founder captioned the photo of her kids, adding three heart emojis to the end.

Witherspoon has been sharing various snaps of her family‘s vacation on social media, including a stunning shot of her children watching the sunset over the water.

“Nights like these,” she wrote alongside the picturesque Instagram moment, appropriately adding the hashtag “#postcardsfromafar.”

In another photo shared Saturday, Witherspoon is pictured in a colorful summer dress with the hashtag, “#vacationmodeON.”

The mom of three knows how to crack a joke even in time of slight chaos. Proof? She kicked off the family’s travels with a hilarious photo of her sitting on top of a pink suitcase while surrounded by books, bags — and her younger son!

“This is what trying to pack for vacation with a little one looks like,” she joked in the caption of the funny snap.