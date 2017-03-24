Reese Witherspoon Celebrates 41st Birthday with Her Lookalike Kids

Reese Witherspoon rang in her 41st year with two oldest children — and left fans seeing triple!

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday, posting a sweet photo of herself with her kids Ava, 17, andDeacon Phillippe, 13.

“There’s nothing better than celebrating my birthday with my wonderful kids! #ProudMom,” Witherspoon wrote alongside the photo, including heart and cake emojis.

Feeling so much birthday love today! Thank you!!! I am one lucky gal 💖🎂🎈 (Even @draperjames made me my own dress! 😍) A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 22, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Although Witherspoon’s youngest son, 4-year-old Tennessee Toth, was absent from the photo, she uploaded a sweet picture of the little boy on her birthday (Wednesday), highlighting his adorable — and unsuccessful — attempt to spell his own name.

Witherspoon was all smiles on her big day, sharing an Instagram photo of herself sporting a wide grin while holding a bunch of pink balloons.

happy birthday to one of my best friends. 💋🎉🎂❤️💐 A post shared by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

“Feeling so much birthday love today! Thank you!!! I am one lucky gal,” she wrote alongside the shot, noting that her dress had been custom made for the occasion.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

She soon uploaded a picture of her lavish birthday cake, filled with edible flowers and chocolate-covered fruit.

Roses are red, violets are blue, this cake is divine… and so are you…..✌🏻🌸🌺💐#birthdaycake A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 22, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

Witherspoon gushed about the treat, writing, “Roses are red, violets are blue, this cake is divine … and so are you…”

Ava was behind the camera to take a shot of her mother in front of the massive cake, which was stuffed with a pair of sparklers.

FROM COINAGE: The True Cost of Famous TV Apartments

“On top of the world from all of your sweet birthday wishes!” Witherspoon captioned the photo.

The 17-year-old took to her own Instagram account to wish the Big Little Lies star a happy birthday on Wednesday.

“Happy birthday to one of my best friends,” she wrote.