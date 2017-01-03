Abs-olutely Adorable! Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell Share Fun Photos from Annual Family Vacation

For Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell, there’s no better way to ring in 2017 than with a wilderness excursion!

The couple took their twin daughters Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip on a trip to enjoy the great outdoors, which coincided both with the new year and the girls’ 8th birthday on Dec. 28.

“@rebeccaromijn with these two 8-year-olds!” O’Connell, 42, wrote next to a photo of the fit mom of two, 44, wading in the water with Dolly and Charlie.

Among the other glimpses into the family’s vacation — similar to last year’s tropical adventure — include one of dad O’Connell paddleboarding with his smiling birthday girls amidst a lush landscape of blue-and-green ocean.

Even when O’Connell and the twins wipe out in the water, they can’t help still looking like they’re having a blast.

“Feel free to zoom in on @mrjerryoc face,” Romijn jokingly captioned the classic shot of her daughters and husband of nine years.

“My little 8yr olds. Big girls now,” Romijn captioned her own snap of mom and daughters in the water, writing next to a similar one, “How can I convince Dolly to wear this bathing suit forever …”

Romijn later shared an evening shot of all three ladies smiling for the camera. “2017. Here we go,” she wrote.