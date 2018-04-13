Rebecca Minkoff Introduces Son Nico Valentine in New Photos: Inside Her Sweet Family of 5

Meet Nico Valentine!

Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff shows off her new baby boy, born Saturday, Feb. 10, in the newest issue of PEOPLE, posing in a photo spread taken at her Quogue, New York, home.

For the shoot, Minkoff was joined by her husband, commercial director Gavin Bellour, and their kids: sons Nico and Luca Shai, 6½, plus daughter Bowie Lou, 3½.

“It wasn’t quite the chaotic, emotional jump that occurred from one to two,” the new mom of three, 37, tells PEOPLE of adding another child to the mix. “It’s more of a logistical, I wouldn’t say challenge, but planning.”

“If we’re going anywhere, we have to plan an hour ahead of when we have to leave,” Minkoff explains. “It’s just more those kinds of challenges.”

Lesley Unruh

The family’s recent Hamptons beach house makeover includes one stunning (and practical) addition: baby Nico’s “light and airy” nursery, which features a Hudson convertible crib ($398), Hayden glider ($2,398), dip-dyed stools ($58 to $68), black-and-white striped rug ($398 to $998) and more from Serena & Lily.

“I like to have my baby sleep with me at least for the first six months, so it was fun to design a room that was sophisticated and matched our bohemian modern aesthetic, but also allowed for a crib and not feel like a baby room,” Minkoff tells PEOPLE of the space.

“I think there’s a way to do your nursery and there’s a way, especially if you’re sharing a room with your kids, for you to maintain an aesthetic as an adult and have a more elevated aesthetic for the baby so as your situation changes you haven’t compromised your design aesthetic,” she adds.

Minkoff says she’s “definitely not trying to buy anything new” for her third child aside from clothes and diapers, but recommends two good quality items for new parents.

“The two items that I recommend is a great crib that is convertible. The crib I picked is nice because it can be converted as they grow,” she says. “And some sort of good rocker for them.”

Explains Minkoff, “It doesn’t have to be the fancy ones that are computerized or electronic but definitely a little bit of motion for them for the first few months helps keep them asleep a little longer.”

Minkoff tells PEOPLE she’s “quite pleased” with how her older children have adjusted to their baby brother, and that Bowie “has surpassed” the couple’s expectations.

“Our son has been great. He’s been more mature about it,” she praises. “Our daughter, we had very low expectations. She has surpassed them. We thought she would be hurting him or be jealous but she’s been really good.”

For more about Rebecca Minkoff’s new family of five, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.