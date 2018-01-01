Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector Expecting First Child

New year, new adventures for Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector — they’re expecting!

The U.K.-born actress, 35, announced on Instagram Monday that she is pregnant with the couple’s first child, sharing a snap of herself looking overjoyed while cradling her baby bump.

“Whole lot of ‘new’ coming with this New Year … wishing you and yours a 2018 full of joy, magic, hope, wonder and all those other joyful hopeful new-start words. HAPPY NEW YEAR. 🎆,” Hall captioned the post.

Joked Spector in the caption of a similarly posed photo of himself pushing out his stomach, “As the bearer of the first fruitful male womb I’m asking everyone to just be cool for the next hundred or so years.”

Hall and Spector, 37, met in 2013 while costarring in the Broadway revival of Sophie Treadwell’s Machinal, reportedly marrying in September 2015 and later appearing together again in the play Animal in June 2017.

In an interview that same month with The New Yorker, Hall referred to herself as a “well-educated child of divorce” who didn’t think she’d ever get married.

“And then it came up, and it felt, like, absolutely that’s what I want,” said the star, whose husband is well known for his roles on series like Boardwalk Empire and The Mist.

We're on a boat A post shared by Morgan Spector (@morgan_spector) on Sep 4, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

“If you are born of things that are disparate, and you are a bit nomadic and your life is a hodgepodge of beautiful, loving chaos, you can end up going through a large chunk of your life thinking that’s what you need, or that is what makes you comfortable,” Hall added.

“And I feel really lucky that I had some sort of realization that, actually, I needed an anchor. And I got married, and I realized this is what I have been craving.”