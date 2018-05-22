She's Here! Ray J and Princess Welcome Their First Child

Congratulations to Ray J and Princess Love for the birth of their baby girl!

The Norwood’s announced the arrival of their newborn daughter on Tuesday with a music video starring the first-time father.

“ITS TIME!! @rayjnprincess #GODISAMAZING #BABYGIRL #LOVEWINS,” Ray J shared on social media.

In the video, the couple share footage from her pregnancy including sonogram appointments with their doctors as well as snippets from their August 2016 wedding.

Ray J and Princess Love Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for WE tv

This is the first child for the singer and his wife. Ray J announced the pregnancy on the Nov. 27th episode of The Real, saying, “Love is on my mind. Love is in my heart. Princess and I are expecting.” The show’s co-hosts, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley all gasped in surprise and congratulated the soon to be parents.

Later that same day, Princess posted a picture of her baby bump on Instagram saying, “It’s such a blessing from God to be able to carry our child.”

The couple was open with their struggles to get pregnant, and kept their pregnancy a secret until the second trimester “because it is bad luck to announce too early” Princess said in her Instagram caption of the baby bump.

“I love you Princess, get ready for our journey baby!” Ray J said on The Real while announcing their pregnancy.

This birth comes after Ray J’s sister Brandy and mom Sonja decided to opt out of the pair’s ice-cream themed baby shower in March due to a disagreement with the mom-to-be, Princess, according to TMZ.

This was allegedly due to tweets Princess had posted that alluded to Ray J cheating. The singer and reality star confessed the same month he married Princess that while he has been a “little bitty cheater” before, he is ready to leave those ways behind and start the next part of his life with Princess.