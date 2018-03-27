Rachel Zoe Celebrates Son Skyler's 7th Birthday with the 'Most Magical Carnival'

Rachel Zoe celebrated her son Skyler Morrison’s 7th birthday in style!

The mother of two, 46, threw a circus-themed bash for her oldest child, hosted by the children’s toy brand, Little Tikes x Fun Zone, at Temescal Canyon Park in Pacific Palisades, California, on Sunday.

In addition to the over 60 guests and children invited, Zoe was joined by longtime friends Molly Sims and Sara Foster, whose children enjoyed the mini theme park featuring Fun Zone products and a seven-foot trampoline.

The festivities also included a magic show, a face painting station, DIY mask-making as well as a menu featuring an assortment of mini sliders, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, popcorn and birthday cake.

Kaius Jagger and Skyler Morrison Rachel Murray/Getty

“The most magical 7th birthday carnival for my angel #skylermorrison,” Zoe shared on Instagram Monday.

Zoe and husband Rodger Berman welcomed Skyler on March 22, 2011. The couple is also parents to 4-year-old son Kaius Jagger.

Last year, Skyler rang in his sixth birthday with a reptile-themed party.

Rachel Zoe with sons Skyler Morrison and Kaius Jagger Rachel Murray/Getty

“As my boys are getting older, the highlights of the year have really been witnessing their milestones and seeing them develop into these mini-adults,” Zoe told PEOPLE in December 2017 about spending special moments with her boys.

“They change every day and it’s so incredible to watch,” she added.