Rachel Zoe is settling down for the holidays and revealing some of her family’s favorite holiday traditions.

The designer and CEO of Rachel Zoe, Inc. told PEOPLE how she and husband, Rodger Berman, prepare for the holidays.

“We always celebrate together with my entire family,” Zoe said, as she launched of The Zoe Report’s Box of Style Winter Edition. “It’s a time where Rodger and I can really take a moment away from work and go to holiday parties and events with the kids.”

When it comes to holiday traditions, the mother of two, 6-year-old Skyler Morrison and Kaius “Kai” Jagger, almost 4, the stylish star said it is a time for family vacations, saying they “try to do one of two short trips together over the holiday break.”

“Someplace warm like Cabo or St. Barths, and also cold and cozy like Aspen — we are a big ski family,” Zoe said.

The businesswoman and entrepreneur, said her boys “love all of the holiday parties” and, while the family is Jewish, they enjoy all the different seasonal celebrations.

“There are so many celebrations without friends and family and the treats that go along with them,” she said. “They get excited about all the traditions, like Santa and decorating trees and lighting the Hanukkah candles.”

She continued, “Skyler loves cleansing his playroom closet and giving away his toys to the Baby2baby families, which has become a tradition that he looks forward to every year.”

Her youngest also celebrates his birthday during the festive period, with Kai turning 4 on Sunday.

With the end of the year quickly approaching, Zoe also spoke about the highlight of her year, which focused on her two sons.

“As my boys are getting older, the highlights of the year have really been witnessing their milestones and seeing them develop into these mini-adults,” she said. “They change every day and it’s so incredible to watch.”

The holidays also mean a time for holiday dressing, something the stylish mom of two says she does not let the weather – especially Los Angeles’ unseasonably warm weather.

“I always tend to dress for the season, rather than the weather – especially around the holidays. I layer lighter pieces underneath but I will always be in my coats, cozy big sweaters, and boots.”

Rachel Zoe’s tip for dressing for this holiday season – be as glamorous as the season.

“The holidays are the most glamorous time of year and the best excuse to accessorize. My latest favorite is the elegant deco-inspired marble clutch that I designed exclusively for the Box of Style, my luxury subscription box, which includes my favorite fashion, beauty and lifestyle items curated for every season.”