Rachel Zoe Teams Up with Quinny and Maxi-Cosi Again for ‘Luxurious’ Baby Gear Line Inspired By ‘Multitasking Women’

Rachel Zoe is delivering once again for stylish parents on the go.

The television star and fashion designer is teaming up with Maxi-Cosi and Quinny to launch a new, limited-edition line of baby gear with the Luxe Sport Collection that will include two car seats, a stroller and a diaper bag.

“I am forever inspired by the many incredible multitasking women in my life, who were the primary influence behind the Luxe Sport Collection, my second collaboration with Quinny/Maxi-Cosi,” Zoe, 46, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Designed by Zoe, the collection was crafted with active, busy moms in mind, featuring a chic black-and-white color pattern with metallic champagne accents and pinstripe detailing, paired with the practicality of washable fabric.

“My intention was to create a beautiful, luxurious product that consistently provides both style and function,” Zoe — herself a mother of two, to sons Kaius “Kai” Jagger, 3½, and Skyler Morrison, 6½ — tells PEOPLE.

Zoe’s new baby gear line is only one design venture she is currently undertaking. The former Rachel Zoe Project star recently spoke to PEOPLE about her new bridal collection, which launched Sept. 5.

“I wanted to create effortlessly glamorous pieces for every bride and all the occasions that go along with wedding day … from the engagement party and the rehearsal dinner to the walk down the aisle,” she said.

The Rachel Zoe x Quinny and Maxi-Cosi limited edition collection will be available exclusively at Nordstrom beginning January 2018.