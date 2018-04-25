Pregnant Rachel Weisz Walks First Red Carpet Since Announcing She Is Expecting with Daniel Craig

Just four days after revealing she was expecting her first child with husband Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz stepped out on the red carpet in a bump-hugging dress.

The actress, 48, attended the Tribeca Film Festival screening of her upcoming film Disobedience, about two female lovers forced to hide their relationship from their Orthodox Jewish community.

Weisz, who has an 11-year-old son from her previous relationship with Darren Aronofsky, wore a brown Chloé dress with ruffled sleeves and shoulder cutouts.

Rachel Weisz

She was joined on the red carpet by her costar Rachel McAdams. It was McAdam’s first red carpet since she reportedly welcomed a child of her own, a son.

While the actress, 39, has yet to confirm her baby news, earlier this month she was seen in photographs obtained by Hollywood Pipeline walking beside boyfriend Jamie Linden, which appeared to show him carrying a newborn baby in his arms.

McAdams managed to keep her journey to motherhood under the radar with E! News first revealing she was pregnant just a few months ago in February.

Rachel McAdams, Rachel Weisz

Weisz, meanwhile, revealed her pregnancy during a New York Times interview published on Friday. Craig, 50, has a 25-year-old daughter, Ella, with actress Fiona Loudon.

“I’ll be showing soon,” she told the Times, adding, “Daniel and I are so happy.”

RELATED: Rachel Weisz Says She Never Thought She’d Get Married Until She Met Daniel Craig

Continued Weisz, “We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

The couple married in 2011, just six months after they began dating.

The star also opened up about the pair’s relationship to the Times, saying, “I’m very happy being married, very, very happy.” She mused of the couple’s reserved nature when it comes to their romance, “We’re just really crap at talking about our private lives.”

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Earlier this year, Weisz told the Evening Standard that she “never thought” she’d get married before meeting Craig.

“It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn’t relate to romantic comedies — marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment,” she said.

Further asked if she thought marriage had changed her, Weisz told the Evening Standard, “I mean, I wear a ring all the time. I wear my ring with pride. I’m taken.”