Rachel Weisz, 48, Reveals She's Expecting First Child with Husband Daniel Craig

Rachel Weisz and husband Daniel Craig have a “little human” on the way.

The couple are expecting their first child together, the actress, 48, told the New York Times while discussing her new movie, Disobedience.

“I’ll be showing soon,” she told the Times, adding, “Daniel and I are so happy.”

Continued Weisz, “We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

RELATED: Rachel Weisz Says She Never Thought She’d Get Married Until She Met Daniel Craig

Weisz and Craig, 50, married in 2011, just six months after they began dating. Both have children from previous relationships:Weisz has an 11-year-old son, Henry Aronofsky, with director Darren Aronofsky, and Craig has a 25-year-old daughter, Ella Craig, with ex Fiona Loudon.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

The star also opened up about the pair’s relationship to the Times, saying, “I’m very happy being married, very, very happy.” She mused of the couple’s reserved nature when it comes to their romance, “We’re just really crap at talking about our private lives.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

RELATED VIDEO: Could a Woman Replace Daniel Craig in the Next James Bond Movie?

Earlier this year, Weisz told the Evening Standard that she “never thought” she’d get married before meeting Craig.

“It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn’t relate to romantic comedies — marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment,” she said.

Further asked if she thought marriage had changed her, Weisz told the Evening Standard, “I mean, I wear a ring all the time. I wear my ring with pride. I’m taken.”