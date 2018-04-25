Rachel Weisz Says She 'Was Feeling Very Dodgy' the First Four Months of Her Pregnancy

Mom-to-be Rachel Weisz is glowing now, but the beginning of her pregnancy was a little rough.

The Oscar-winning actress stopped by Good Morning America Wednesday to talk about her new drama Disobedience and her baby on the way, showing off her growing bump under an ankle-length flower-print dress.

“Doing pretty good now,” said Weisz, 48, whose second child will be her first with husband Daniel Craig (she also has an 11-year-old son named Henry with Darren Aronofsky, while the James Bond actor, 50, has a 25-year-old daughter, Ella Craig, with ex Fiona Loudon).

“I was feeling very dodgy for about four months, but now the good bit’s kicked in,” she adds.

We love having Rachel Weisz here in Times Square talking LIVE about @DisobedienceMov! pic.twitter.com/CWUvsRHhIw — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 25, 2018

Last week, news broke that the English actress had revealed her baby news to The New York Times while discussing Disobedience, saying, “I’ll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy.”

Continued Weisz of herself and Craig, who married in 2011 just six months after they began dating, “We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery.”

The star also opened up about the pair’s relationship to the Times, saying, “I’m very happy being married, very, very happy.” She mused of the couple’s reserved nature when it comes to their romance, “We’re just really crap at talking about our private lives.”

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Since announcing her baby on the way, Weisz has made a few appearances where her bump is visible — including at the Tribeca Film Festival Tuesday, where she wore a belly-hugging brown Chloé dress with ruffled sleeves and shoulder cutouts.

She was joined on the red carpet by her costar Rachel McAdams. It was the latter’s first red carpet since she welcomed a child of her own, reportedly a son.