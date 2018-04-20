Bump in the road!

Before announcing that she is pregnant and expecting her second child, Rachel Weisz stepped out recently for a stroll in New York City.

Weisz, 48, kept any hints of a baby bump bundled up under a long navy blue coat, which she paired with a bright red beanie.

The baby on the way will be the actress’ first child with Daniel Craig, whom she wed in 2011. Weisz is also mom to Henry, her 11-year-old son from her previous relationship with Darren Aronofsky, while Craig has a 25-year-old daughter, Ella, with ex Fiona Loudon.

Weisz revealed the exciting news in an interview with the New York Times, published on Friday.

“We’re going to have a little human,” she said. “We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such mystery.”

Added the second-time mom-to-be, “I’ll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy.”

Weisz, who doesn’t often open up about her romance with the 50-year-old actor, previously told the Evening Standard that she “never thought” she’d get married before meeting Craig.

“It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn’t relate to romantic comedies — marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment,” she said.

During the interview she also opened up about her son Henry, and how she would rather he didn’t follow in her footsteps and start off his career by modeling.

“Over my dead body,” she told the Evening Standard. “He can do a paper [route] or something, but not photographs. No. He’s a child.”

“I generally don’t talk about him. He didn’t choose to have a mum who’s in the public eye, so I keep him away from my career,” she added. “He’s also not very interested in it.”