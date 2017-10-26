MTV's The Challenge Star Rachel Robinson Welcomes Twin Sons Jesse and Jack

They’ve arrived!

On Wednesday, former MTV The Challenge star Rachel Robinson introduced her newborn twin boys to the world in a sweet Instagram post — and also announced she had married Natalie Gee, co-founder of Gee Beauty.

Alongside a photo of her and Gee cradling the newborns (who were born on Tuesday, Oct. 17) in their arms while wearing matching ensembles of white button-down shirts and jeans, Robinson wrote, “I would like to introduce you to: Jesse & Jack Gee-Robinson.”

“The world is brighter, this life has more meaning, oh & we got married today — please refer to @natgeebeauty as my wife. Thanks 😘 ,” she added.

Gee also posted a photo of the adorable moment, writing, “Thank you to Rachel, Jack & Jesse for the greatest week of my life.”

“Today, I am back at @geebeautystudio Miami, ready, excited, and happy. Come see me! #geebeauty #geerobinson,” she continued, before helpfully adding that “Rachel is holding Jack, and I am holding Jesse.”

She also shared a snap of the swaddled newborns last week, one day after their birth. “Please meet our sons, the Gee-Robinson Boys,” Gee captioned the post. “There are absolutely no words to describe — they have made us the happiest family. We cannot wait to surround them with the love, we know you all will share. Born 10.17.17.”

Robinson, 34 — who competed on Battle of the Exes in 2012 — first announced she was pregnant in May. “I know it has been a very long time since my last blog post, and I have taken a little hiatus from social media,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Well, it is well deserved with the news I am about to share … Natalie and I will be welcoming twins in the fall, and we are excited to share the news with you all,” she added alongside a picture of her and Gee, showing off her visible baby bump.

On her blog, Robinson went into additional detail about the couple’s pregnancy journey, writing, “We started the process a few months ago and I feel so beyond blessed. Natalie is the partner I have been waiting for, and I cannot wait for this new journey to begin together as a family of 7. (Yes, 2 moms, 2 kids, 3 dogs…)”

Throughout her pregnancy, the master trainer at Barry’s Bootcamp kept teaching her classes, documenting her pregnancy workouts on Instagram.

“The first three months I was tired and had a night sickness headache but thankfully for me the first three months I overall felt fine and woke up every morning ready to teach my fitness classes,” Robinson wrote on her blog, adding that she also adjusted her dietary habits for her growing babies.

“My eating the first few months was a little out of character, I reintroduced meat to my diet because apparently my body needs it, and my body right now is all for the babies,” she explained. “I also ate a lot more carbs until about a week ago when I found myself feeling heavy and too tired.”