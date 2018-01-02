If you’re pushing two babies around, it’s only natural to put a little pep in your step.

Former MTV’s The Challenge star Rachel Robinson demonstrated just that in a video posted to her Instagram account Tuesday, showing the new mom busting some moves while pushing 11-week-old twin sons Jack and Jesse.

“Strolling dancing 💃🏻 it’s what’s in,” joked the Barry’s Bootcamp master instructor in the clip’s caption. “Jesse & Jack got rhythm.”

Added Robinson, 34, “Here’s to a beautiful year full of change. #timesup #timesupnow #2018 #turnitblue #rachelfitness”

Robinson’s dance break is no isolated baby-inclusive fitness foray. The new mom regularly posts about getting her workouts in however and whenever she can, twins and all.

“Today I didn’t make it to the gym, but that didn’t stop me,” she wrote in mid-December, sharing a clip of herself pushing them in a jogging stroller and using a park bench to perform a step-up routine and push-ups — all while taking her dog for a walk, too!

“Thank you Jesse & Jack for the Workout. ❤️💪🏽,” added Robinson, who gave birth to the boys — her first children with wife Natalie Gee — on Oct. 17.

At the same time she announced the birth of her twins, Robinson shared that she had tied the knot with Gee, who is the co-founder of Gee Beauty.

“I would like to introduce you to: Jesse & Jack Gee-Robinson,” the star captioned the couple’s first family photo shared to social media, adding, “The world is brighter, this life has more meaning, oh & we got married today — please refer to @natgeebeauty as my wife. Thanks 😘”