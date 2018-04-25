Rachel McAdams Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming First Child

Rachel McAdams has that new-mom glow!

The actress made her first red carpet appearance since giving birth to her first child at the Tribeca Film Festival on Tuesday while promoting her upcoming film Disobedience.

McAdams, 39, stunned in a low-cut, sheer Giambattista Valli dress. She kept her hair pulled back with minimal jewelry for the occasion.

While the actress has yet to confirm her baby news herself, McAdam’s costar Rachel Weisz said the new mom is happier than ever.

“She is just glowing and looking ravishing and gorgeous,” Weisz told E! News. “She just seems to be so happy and I am just so happy for her! She had her first baby—it’s so beautiful!”

McAdams has not yet revealed the sex or name of the baby. Earlier this month she was seen in photographs obtained by Hollywood Pipeline walking beside boyfriend Jamie Linden, which appeared to show him carrying a newborn baby in his arms.

Jim Spellman/WireImage

McAdams managed to keep her journey to motherhood under the radar with E! News first revealing she was pregnant just a few months ago in February.

Meanwhile, Weisz, 48, showed off her growing baby bump while walking the carpet just days after she announced her pregnancy with husband Daniel Craig.

Disobedience follows two female lovers forced to hide their relationship from their Orthodox Jewish community. The movie hits theaters April 27.