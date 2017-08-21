Rachael Leigh Cook Recalls the Time Her Daughter Asked to See Her Breasts (in an Uber!): ‘I Am Still Embarrassed’

Rachael Leigh Cook has been a mom for almost four years now, but her new normal has come with one big sacrifice in terms of those around her.

In a sit-down with PEOPLE for Celeb Moms Get Real, the Summer in the Vineyard star, 37, admits that “feeling like a good friend” is something she misses about her life before parenthood.

“I feel like I’m pretty flaky right now because my kids come first, second, third, everything,” says Cook, who shares son Theodore “Theo” Vigo Sullivan, 2, and daughter Charlotte Easton, 4 next month, with husband Daniel Gillies.

“So I don’t like that,” she adds. “Because it’s true — people who don’t have kids, they can be sympathetic and they can be lovely, but they don’t understand how a simple skipped nap or something like that can completely throw your day.”

But when the actress’s kids are awake, they sometimes help make some pretty hilarious albeit a little mortifying memories for their mom. One example happened when Cook and Charlotte were in an Uber, of all places.

“I am still embarrassed by this … We were in an Uber, going to the airport, and Charlotte, my daughter, goes … ” Cook says, pausing to laugh. “She goes, ‘Mom, can I see your breasts?’ I’m like, ‘Definitely not. Definitely not, especially right now.’ ”

“I didn’t say ‘Please don’t say that again,’ but I was really thinking it,” continues the She’s All That star. “Man, would that have been an interesting ride.”

Being a working mom is something Cook struggles with in terms of how her children understand that balance, but unfortunately they’re at an age where “work” is synonymous with “Mom going away right now.”

“My kids make me want to almost cry every time I leave because they’re now old enough to say, ‘No, Mom, don’t go, don’t do work,’ ” she explains. ” ‘Work’ is a very bad buzzword around our house, because they know that it means that Mom or Dad is leaving.”

“My daughter goes, ‘No, Mom does not go to work!’ Like she’s some strange repressive ’50s male. Like it’s not my place,” Cook jokes. “I shouldn’t laugh. That’s wrong.”