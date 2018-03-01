8 Push Presents Tristan Thompson Should Consider for Pregnant Girlfriend Khloé Kardashian

Whether he goes for jewelry, trips or designer diaper bags, Tristan Thompson can’t go wrong with these eight ideas for push presents

By @wordswithjen

Posted on

More

1 of 8

Nordstrom

MATERNAL BLING

Because what's better than jewelry celebrating your newest role in life?

Buy It! Shy by SE "Mom" Necklace ($125), nordstrom.com

2 of 8

Nordstrom

MIRROR, MIRROR

For the times when she's feeding with one arm and multitasking makeup with the other.

Buy It! Diamond Collection Round LED Vanity Mirror ($699), nordstrom.com

3 of 8

Nordstrom

WRIST BUDDY

We think Kardashian would probably prefer the gold version.

Buy It! Alex and Ani "I Love You Mom" Expandable Wire Bangle ($28), nordstrom.com

4 of 8

Nordstrom

WHAT A GEM

Whether Kardashian welcomes her little one in March or April, her baby's birthstone will be absolutely stunning

Buy It! Kris Nations Birthstone Necklace ($58), nordstrom.com

5 of 8

Bergdorf Goodman

BAG DUTY

We have a feeling Kardashian won't be sacrificing style even when it comes to practical baby gear.

Buy It! Gucci GG Supreme Canvas Butterfly Diaper Bag w/Changing Pad ($1,590), bergdorfgoodman.com

6 of 8

Nordstrom

HEART OF GOLD

Simple, elegant, bling-tastic — what else could the new mom want?

Buy It! Jacquie C Diamond Heart Pendant Necklace ($310), nordstrom.com

7 of 8

Bloomberg/Getty

MOUSE HOUSE

When baby is old enough, a trip to look forward to — like Walt Disney World! — with snazzy luggage to match is something we know Kardashian would cherish, given her love for travel.

Buy It! Mia Toro Italy Amore Hardside Spinner Luggage 3 Piece Set in Pink ($1,080), amazon.com

8 of 8

Amazon

WHAT'S IN A NAME

The reality star would be blown away with this customizable and understated piece.

Buy It! 14K Gold Mini Nameplate Necklace ($200), amazon.com

See Also

More

More