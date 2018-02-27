What Is a Push Present — and What Kind of Gifts Do Women Typically Receive When They Get One?

While some people may feel like welcoming a baby into the world is the only gift a new mom really needs, others see it as an opportunity to be rewarded for their hard labor with a push present.

Most recently, Kylie Jenner showed off an extravagant Ferrari she received to celebrate the arrival of her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, daughter Stormi, who was born on Feb. 1 — but push presents aren’t just for celebrities.

Here’s everything you need to know about push presents, including what they are and what kinds of baubles women typically receive when they get one.

What is a push present?

Much like its name implies, a push present is a gift typically given to a woman by her partner or spouse shortly after she has given birth to the couple’s child.

The gift is both meant to celebrate the new baby’s arrival and act as a sort of compensation for all of the discomfort women can experience throughout their pregnancy.

In 2007, The New York Times reported that according to a survey of more than 30,000 people by BabyCenter.com, 38 percent of new mothers received a gift for bringing a child into the world. And according to the survey, 55 percent of pregnant mothers revealed that receiving a push present was something they wanted.

“It’s more and more an expectation of moms these days that they deserve something for bearing the burden for nine months, getting sick, ruining their body,” Linda Murray, executive editor of BabyCenter.com, told the outlet. “The guilt really gets piled on.”

What kinds of push presents do new mothers typically receive?

Push presents come in all shapes and sizes — just ask Serena Williams.

Although the tennis star didn’t know what push presents were before she gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia, in October 2017, five weeks after giving birth, the tennis star asked her fans what kind of gifts they had received for giving birth.

“Ladies is a ‘push present’ a thing?” Williams asked alongside a picture of her and her then-newborn daughter. “If so what did you get if anything? #conversationstarter.”

“I got a car,” wrote one fan.

“I received a beautiful necklace from my husband which had my daughter’s name, his name and a heart inscribed in it,” said another. “It’s a great sentiment which helps me remember my little trio family of love.”

But not all the responses indicated that a push present had to be something that would break the bank.

“I got the diaper bag that I really wanted and my favorite perfume. Loved them especially seeing as I didn’t expect anything,” wrote one fan.

Another shared, “My other half got me a new smartphone as a ‘push present’ because he said the new one had more pixels so I could take better pictures of our daughter.”

What kind of push presents do celebrities get?

While not all celebrities get the same kind of push present, on average, their postnatal gifts tend to be on the more lavish and extravagant side.

For instance, almost three weeks after welcoming her daughter Stormi, Jenner shared a video of a black Ferrari La Ferrari with red interiors and butterfly doors on her Instagram story.

“Push present,” she said while showing off the new whip, a model that starts at $1.4 million and is no longer in production, according to Car and Driver magazine.

Singer Pink also received a new set of wheels after welcoming her son Jameson Moon in December 2016, but instead of a Ferrari, her husband Carey Hart built her a motorcycle.

“Thanks @hartluck for the push present,” she wrote on Instagram. “I give you babies and you build me motorcycles. Some girls like diamonds, I like heavy metal and carbon-fiber and chrome.”

New bling is another popular celebrity push present. Before the birth of her son Saint, now 2, Kim Kardashian West dropped some not-so-subtle hints on her website that she was hoping her husband would spring for a Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker to mark the happy occasion.

“I like the idea of a push present – after nine months of pregnancy it’s a sweet and well-deserved thank you,” she wrote. “This pregnancy, I would love a Lorraine Schwartz diamond choker like the ones I’ve worn before to the Art + Film Gala. Too much? LOL!”

It looked like Kardashian West’s wish list was fulfilled in April when she posted a series of Instagram photos flaunting a mega-sparkler that appeared to be one of Schwartz’s million-dollar designs.

And just one month after Beyoncé and JAY-Z welcomed their daughter Blue Ivy in January 2012, the singer was photographed wearing a flashy blue 8- to 10-carat diamond, which many speculated to be a very expensive ($35,000!) delivery gift from her husband.

Who gives push presents?

Of course, not every celebrity push present is quite so lavish.

Ahead of the birth of daughter Jagger Snow, 2, Evan Ross gifted wife Ashlee Simpson Ross with a limited-edition Chanel Graffiti Messenger 2015 green cross-body bag while Princess Kate got a teddy bear from Prince William.

And not all push presents have to be a gift from a woman’s partner or spouse. People also can receive them from parents or siblings, or even buy them for themselves.

Ahead of daughter Dream Renée‘s November 2016 birth, Blac Chyna showed off a flashy $400,000 set of wheels on social media — that she purchased herself.

“A little gift to myself for working this hard all year! Cant wait to bring my baby girl home!” she wrote.

What are some good examples of push presents?

Push presents can include a bevy of unique items, like:

As long as the gift is tailored to the individual, the sky is the limit.