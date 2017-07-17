Girls Just Wanna Have Fun! Jade Roper Celebrates Pregnancy in the Ultimate Girly-Themed Baby Shower

Girls just wanna have fun!

Jade (Roper) Tolbert could not be more eager to meet her baby girl! On Sunday, the Bachelor in Paradise star was showered with love (and gifts!) in the ultimate girly-themed baby shower at The Garland in Hollywood, California.

The fun-filled day, produced by Leila Lewis and the Be Inspired PR team and designed by Gianna SanFilippo, was full of delicious surprises and mommy-to-be games.

“I feel very blessed that all my friends and family were able to make it and take time out of their busy schedules to celebrate such an important time in mine and Tanner’s lives,” Roper tells PEOPLE. “It could not have been a more perfect day!”

Guests – including fellow Bachelor Nation alums Carly Waddell, Becca Tilley, Ashley Iaconetti, and Kristina Schulman –enjoyed a sit-down brunch and a custom “poptail” (champagne with a popsicle) bar and relaxed in a comfy lounge which included cable knit poufs, red velvet chairs, and an ivory settle by Archive Rentals.

The long-centered table was accompanied by a mix of ranunculus, peonies, dahlias, garden roses and trailing greens in shades of pinks, burgundy, and pops of peachy corals from Bloominous.

Jade, who has been documenting her pregnancy on social media, made sure her family and friends could do the same.

Partygoers, who enjoyed a custom “poptail” (champagne with a popsicle) bar, were able to take tons of photos at a fun and girly backdrop by Jesi Haack Design and “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” laser cut sign by Delovely Details.

Though husband Tanner Tolbert didn’t attend the all-girls event, he shares in the excitement of the upcoming arrival.

The Bachelor in Paradise duo, who tied the knot in a televised ceremony that aired on Valentine’s Day last year, broke the news in March that they were expecting their first child together.

“We’re crazy grateful to finally announce a little secret we’ve been keeping,” Jade revealed via Twitter. “We’re absolutely head over heels in love already!”

In May, they revealed exclusively with PEOPLE that they will be expecting a baby girl in September.

“I’m hoping for a boy,” Tanner, 30, said before finding out the sex. “Not that I don’t want a girl, I actually want one of each. It’s just, I’m going to make her keep trying until we have a boy, so I’d like to get it out of the way sooner.”

“He thinks I’m going to have four children if the first three are girls, but I think he’s wrong on that,” added Jade.

I'm almost round enough now to where I find myself resting my arm on top of my belly instead of only holding it from underneath. 😂 #26weekspregnant #feelingtiredthisweek 🤰🏻 A post shared by Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

And starting a family has been something the duo have been ready from the get go.

“Two days after my missed period, I took the test,” Jade previously told PEOPLE. “I just knew it. Tanner wanted to be there. He was like, ‘Don’t take it without me.’ One morning we woke up and I took the test and we watched it on the counter and it turned from not pregnant to pregnant. I knew it, but it was like, ‘Holy cow, it’s happening.’ ”