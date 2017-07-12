KRISTIN CAVALLARI

Bachelorette parties are known for many things – NSFW inflatables, Magic Mike-worthy strippers and, ahem, a drink or two – but adorable reveals of burgeoning baby bellies are not necessarily the norm. At her friend's bachelorette party, Cavallari broke away from tradition and posted a stunning Instagram pic of her growing bump in a sexy two-piece. The Hills alum announced in May 2015 that she was expecting her third child with husband Jay Cutler.