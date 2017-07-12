Babies
Bumps in Bikinis! See Lauren Akins & More Stars Showing Off Their Baby Bellies
Bar Refaeli lounges with her baby-to-be, Emily Baldoni embraces her bump and more moms-to-be who look just swell for summer
By Andrea Park and Brooke Showell
Posted on
More
1 of 45
LAUREN AKINS
While new parents Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren eagerly anticipate the arrival of their second daughter, the couple hit the beach — baby bump and all. "36 weeks pregnant and 100% smoke show," wrote the country crooner, captioning a pic with his wife on Instagram.
2 of 45
SERENA WILLIAMS
The lauded tennis champ accompanied her bikini-clad bump snap with a sweet note, addressed to her future baby boy — whom she is expecting with fiancé Alexis Ohanian. "My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn't know I had," Williams wrote on Instagram. "You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace."
3 of 45
ENIKO HART
Sun's out, bump's out! Kevin Hart's expectant wife, who is carrying the couple's first child, soaks up the sun.
4 of 45
EMILY BALDONI
At 6 months pregnant, Baldoni — who shares daughter Maiya Grace with husband and Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni — heads to the beach with family and embraces her burgeoning bump.
5 of 45
BAR REFAELI
So nice, she did it twice! Ten months after welcoming daughter Liv with husband Adi Ezra, the supermodel announced her second pregnancy — baring her bump while lounging in the pool.
6 of 45
OLIVIA WILDE
Egg on the skillet, bun in the oven. Wilde, who was expecting her second child with fiancé Jason Sudeikis, showed off her bump on Instagram while preparing eggs in a bikini.
7 of 45
EVA AMURRI MARTINO
The soon-to-be mom-of-two lounged beachside during her tropical babymoon with husband Kyle Martino. "Baby Bumpin' in Bermuda," she wrote on Instagram. "I still can't believe our Baby Boy is cookin' in there! Celebrating so much gratitude and love!!!"
8 of 45
PETA MURGATROYD
Shortly after announcing her pregnancy with fellow Dancing with the Stars pro and now-husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Murgatroyd gave fans a peek at her belly in a Fourth of July weekend snap captioned, "Chillin at almost 14 weeks."
9 of 45
BEHATI PRINSLOO LEVINE
"So far so good," the first time mom-to-be captioned a photo of her growing tummy. Her husband Adam Levine has also been posting his fair share of bikini bump shots on Instagram.
10 of 45
CATHERINE GIUDICI LOWE
The Bachelor alum showed off her bump on Instagram while on babymooning in Palm Springs, California, with husband Sean Lowe. "Bikini Body by Baby," she captioned the poolside pic.
11 of 45
CANDICE SWANEPOEL
"Getting the Tum in the sun," writes the Victoria's Secret Angel on Instagram, captioning a photo of her barely-there bump, which she showed off in a green crochet two-piece.
12 of 45
BAR REFAELI
What better way to announce her upcoming swimwear collection than with a fun beach photo shoot? Refaeli donned a thong bikini while embracing her growing bump. So cute!
13 of 45
AUDRINA PATRIDGE
"Burrito or baby?" Patridge joked about the Instagram debut of her mini bump. The reality star showed off her baby bod while enjoying the Australian surf with fiancé Corey Bohan.
14 of 45
ANNE HATHAWAY
The Oscar winner may claim that sharing a bikini snap is "a little out of character," but we couldn't think of a better way for her to debut her baby bump.
15 of 45
VANESSA LACHEY
Sexy at sunset! While due with son Camden, the mom tweeted a photo (snapped by hubby Nick) basking with her baby bump in a gorgeous infinity pool. “I've been lucky, knock on wood, so far – no morning sickness, no anything," the TV host said.
16 of 45
KAROLINA KURKOVA
Nine months was nothing for the supermodel, who rocked a black bikini on the beach with her family.
17 of 45
DAPHNE OZ
No beach, no problem – the lack of sandy shores didn't stop the The Chew co-host from rocking her baby bump in a striped gold bikini.
18 of 45
KRISTIN CAVALLARI
Bachelorette parties are known for many things – NSFW inflatables, Magic Mike-worthy strippers and, ahem, a drink or two – but adorable reveals of burgeoning baby bellies are not necessarily the norm. At her friend's bachelorette party, Cavallari broke away from tradition and posted a stunning Instagram pic of her growing bump in a sexy two-piece. The Hills alum announced in May 2015 that she was expecting her third child with husband Jay Cutler.
19 of 45
LEAH JENNER
Brandon's wife and one-half of the indie-folk duo Brandon amp Leah posted this dreamy photo to her Instagram account shortly after announcing that she was expecting the couple's first child. She captioned the photo, "#ilovebeingpregnant" – and pregnancy clearly loves her right back.
20 of 45
JESSIE JAMES DECKER
Talk about a two-for-one deal: The pregnant country singer, already mom to Vivianne Rose, has loved using her growing bump to show off just how universally flattering her swimsuit line for Australian label Amore & Sorvete is.
21 of 45
JAIME KING
The expectant mother of James Knight captioned her non-beachy Insta with, "Pregnancy tip- play dress up!" We're sure pal and godmother-to-be Taylor Swift fully approves of the whimsical advice.
22 of 45
NAYA RIVERA
The Glee star, who announced her pregnancy with a clever Instagram, took a picture-perfect babymoon to Hawaii and showed off her bump while splashing around in a sexy bikini.
23 of 45
HILARIA BALDWIN
Alec Baldwin's wife posted this cute shot of her and Carmen showing off their bikini bods. "Isn't it amazing how much you can love someone? I'm excited to see how that love expands with the little guy here in about 3 months!" she shared of her boy.
24 of 45
EUDOXIE MBOUGUIYENGUE
Prior to daughter Cadence's arrival, Ludacris's wife announced her pregnancy with this sweet pic on the beach.
25 of 45
BETHANY HAMILTON
It's official: the beach babe and new mom will never let anything get in the way of her favorite hobby. "It's such a weird feeling to be surfing in the ocean while my baby is moving around inside me," she told PEOPLE before welcoming son Tobias.
26 of 45
MOLLY SIMS
It was a #muchneededvacation for the model/actress, who ditched any pre-baby stress for a swimsuit as she spent a winter holiday in the sunny Bahamas with husband Scott Stuber and son Brooks before having daughter Scarlett in March 2015.
27 of 45
ALI LARTER
Bumpin' beauty! The Legends actress looked tickled pink (turns out it was a hint!) as she posed in a bikini in front of some rather pretty scenery in August 2014. She welcomed daughter Vivienne on Jan. 15, 2015.
28 of 45
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
After weeks of keeping her bump chicly under wraps, the expectant reality star (who welcomed her third child, son Reign, in December 2014) bared her growing belly in a gold metallic bikini – with a little help from Penelope – during a family vacation in the Hamptons.
29 of 45
KELLY ROWLAND
We're so not ready for all her belly! Rowland wasn't baring it completely (we love her roomy mesh cover-up!), but the smiling singer was happy to show off a hint of her bikini-ready baby bump at the beach in a series of Instagram photos in fall 2014. A few months later, son Titan was born.
30 of 45
LINDSAY PRICE
The second-time mom (son Emerson arrived in September 2014) took white hot to a whole new level with a chic bandeau-top swimsuit and embroidered robe for the holidays. "This wear all white for Memorial Day get up fit a little differently last year. #babyonboard," explained the actress.
31 of 45
RACHEL BILSON
It was a sunny day for the pregnant Hart of Dixie star when she hit the sand in Barbados with boyfriend Hayden Christensen in May 2014. The couple met their beach baby, daughter Briar Rose, that October.
32 of 45
STACEY KEIBLER
It's a "bumpie" road, but the actress and TV host, who welcomed daughter Ava in August 2014, embraced the feeling in a two-piece and crop top. "Can't wait to spend next #MothersDay with this little angel in my arms," Keibler captioned an Instagram photo of her growing belly.
33 of 45
JAIME KING
While catching some rays at her L.A. home, the Hart of Dixie actress bared her growing bump in an itty-bitty bikini. "Backyard summer with baby and father @kyle_newman," wrote King (who welcomed son James Knight in October 2013) after posting the photo on Instagram.
34 of 45
PENÉLOPE CRUZ
Although she rarely gave a glimpse of her bump during her last pregnancy, the actress – who welcomed her second child with husband Javier Bardem on July 22, 2013 – put her belly on full display in a tiny black two-piece while vacationing in Barbados that March.
35 of 45
JESSICA SIMPSON
Oh, mama! While vacationing with her family in Hawaii, the designer snapped this sexy shot of her growing belly. "Bumpin' and proud!" the mom (she welcomed son Ace on June 30, 2013) wrote on Twitter after posting the photo in December 2012.
36 of 45
JENNA DEWAN-TATUM
Months before welcoming daughter Everly in 2013, the actress (and her growing belly!) hit the beach in a bandeau bikini, straw hat and print cover-up during a romantic holiday getaway with husband Channing Tatum in St. Barts.
37 of 45
GISELE BÜNDCHEN
A leopard-print bikini was like second skin to the supermodel, who showed off her growing bump while getting some sun in Miami during her pregnancy with daughter Vivian. For a more camera-ready look, the second-time mom added a stylish straw hat, sunnies and hoop earrings.
38 of 45
MEGAN FOX
Aloha! Before welcoming son Noah in September 2012, the actress revealed her baby bump in a tropical triangle bikini top and breezy white skirt during a vacation with hubby Brian Austin Green in Hawaii.
39 of 45
CAMILA MCCONAUGHEY
While expecting son Livingston, the model mom bared her bump in a tiny black bikini and white sarong while on vacation in Ibiza, Spain, with husband Matthew in August 2012.
40 of 45
MARISA MILLER
The Victoria's Secret and Sports Illustrated model (who welcomed son Gavin on Dec. 13, 2012) is known for rocking sexy bikinis – so it's no surprise she celebrated her birthday that year mermaid-like, swimming with her baby bump in view. "I had the best day and spent most of it under water," she wrote on her Facebook page.
41 of 45
TORI SPELLING
Hot mama! During her fourth pregnancy with son Finn, the far from shy reality star sported not one but two revealing swimsuits while vacationing with her family in L.A.
42 of 45
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
Call it her all-Kourt appeal. From the ocean to romantic beachside strolls, the stylish reality star rocked an entire wardrobe of chic bikinis during her second pregnancy with daughter Penelope. She flaunted her belly in a gorgeous green Cote d’Or two-piece during a birthday trip to the Dominican Republic and, one month earlier, made waves in Mexico in a sexy tie-dyed bikini.
43 of 45
UMA THURMAN
Prior to the July 2012 arrival of her daughter, pregnant Uma looked just beachy in a trio of swimsuits during a March getaway in St. Barts. Soaking up the sun in a sleek black belly-baring bikini, she later switched to one-pieces for setting sail on a luxury yacht – a nautical-inspired striped number and a simple maroon suit for a refreshing dip in the Caribbean.
44 of 45
ELSA PATAKY
Before giving birth to daughter India Rose, the Fast Five actress put her belly on display in a sizzling purple two-piece while frolicking on the beach in St. Barts on Jan. 29, 2012. Enjoying a babymoon with husband Chris Hemsworth, she showed off her mom-to-be curves on the sand and even shooting down a water slide.
45 of 45
ALESSANDRA AMBRéSIO
The Victoria's Secret angel knows how to strike a yummy mummy pose in a tiny two-piece! The then-pregnant model mama was aglow with a bikini-clad bump on a Brazilian beach in April 2012, just weeks before the May 7 arrival of her second child, son Noah Phoenix.
See Also
More
More
Thomas Rhett Celebrates Babymoon with ‘Smoke Show’ Pregnant Wife Lauren: ‘Can’t Believe We Will Have a Newborn’ Soon
Baby Brain Teaser! Can You Guess the Celebrity Parents of Hollywood’s Littlest Stars?
Oh Baby (Style): Audrina Patridge Shares Chic Ensembles from Daughter Kirra’s Closet – and Where to Buy Them!
Sun’s Out, Bump’s Out! Show Off Your Baby Belly in These 9 Maternity Swimsuits, Inspired By Celeb Moms-to-Be
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh's Wildly Sweet Trip to Namibia