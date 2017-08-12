Pregnant Serena Williams Wants You to Help Her Pack a Hospital Bag

Serena Williams wants your help.

On Friday, the tennis star and expectant mother, 35, asked for advice regarding hospital bags on her fiancé Alexis Ohanian‘s platform, Reddit.

In a thread titled, “When did you pack your hospital bag,” Williams posed the question: “1 month before? 6 weeks? 8 weeks? I’m totally stalling.”

In addition, the mother-to-be wrote, “I have a lot of time still…. I think… Anything you didn’t expect to need that I’ll really appreciate having in there?”

This isn’t the first time the reigning Australian Open champion (she won while pregnant!) has enlisted the help of social media users. In July, she asked on Twitter for tips on how to turn over at night.

In April, the sports pro nearly broke the Internet when she accidentally announced that she and Ohanian, 34, are expecting their first child.

Williams previously told Vanity Fair that she hadn’t made many preparations for the new little one due in September. (The couple is waiting for delivery day to find out the sex.)

“I don’t know what to do with a baby. I’ve done absolutely nothing for the baby room,” she said in her cover story for the magazine’s August issue.

Lucky for her, Ohanian has already picked up some parenting skills through a “Daddy’s class.”