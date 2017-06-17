Babymoon Break! Pregnant Serena Williams Shows Off Her Growing Bump During Relaxing French Getaway

Serena Williams‘ baby is already racking up passport stamps!

On Saturday, the 35-year-old pregnant tennis legend shared a gorgeous new series of photos in which she’s posing on the steps of Château Eza in the French Riviera, cradling her baby bump amid a serene backdrop of calm water and lush green hills.

For the mini photo shoot, Williams wore a long black dress and blue silk kimono-style robe decorated with a multicolored flower print — the same one she sported while watching sister Venus Williams compete at the French Open earlier this month.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Expecting First Child

The mom-to-be’s fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, shared his own snap from the trip, captioning it simply, “Perfect weekend.” The couple are expecting their first child together this fall.

Williams has been soaking up the sun since announcing her pregnancy, posing in various swimsuits and embracing her growing curves.

“Went on a shopping spree at Target. It’s the only place I could find a bathing suit that would fit me,” the sports star said in a Snapchat video Monday, sharing a mirror selfie where she’s modeling her pick. (She settled on a patriotic American-flag-patterned one-piece from Target, which retails for $30).

FROM PEN: Katherine Heigl on Pregnancy: “My Boobs Got So Ginormous”

RELATED: Making Waves! Pregnant Serena Williams Poses in Black One-Piece (and Shows Off Baby Bump) in Sexy Onboard Snaps

While Williams’ second trimester has obviously included a lot of (much-deserved) relaxation, she’s still been getting her groove on between catching some rays.

“Mood lol,” she captioned a cute Instagram clip earlier this month, showing her dancing outside using an umbrella as a prop while dressed in a short blue checked dress and sneakers.