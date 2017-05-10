Pregnant Serena Williams Channels Her Inner Na’vi Warrior at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Serena Williams certainly knows how to get into the Disney spirit!

The tennis superstar and mother-to-be dressed her baby bump in cute denim overalls on Tuesday for a special sneak peek at Pandora ­- The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

“Had the best time at Disney, Pandora was unreal!! #visitpandora,” Williams, 35, captioned a photo of herself standing before the floating mountains.

Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian, 34, will welcome their first child this fall, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE last month following an accidental post the athlete made on Snapchat before quickly deleting.

The 12-acre World of Avatar, which is based on director James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster, opens May 27 and features two new attractions: Avatar Flight of Passage, a thrill ride through the mystical world’s jungles and floating mountains, and the family-friendly Na’vi River Journey, in which guests will sail through a glowing rainforest.