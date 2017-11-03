Pregnant Mindy Kaling Shares First Photo of Her Baby Bump on Instagram

Mindy’s mini Project!

Mindy Kaling shared the first photo of her baby bump on Instagram Thursday, which was also the same day she had her last recording session for the sixth and final season of her TV series, The Mindy Project.

In the picture, the actress, 38, posed profile in the sound booth and wore a blue, black and yellow striped jacket that hugged her bump. “How I look recording Mindy Lahiri’s lines. ‘Exsqueeze me, sir?!?!’ #themindyproject #laterbaby,” Kaling captioned her photo.

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in July that the A Wrinkle in Time star is expecting her first child. At the time, an insider told PEOPLE that the star “just started telling her friends that she’s pregnant, but she’s not telling anyone — not even close friends — who the father is.”

Later that same month, Kaling debuted her baby bump for the first time at the Television Critics Association panel for her show.

Then in October, Kaling confirmed to Ellen DeGeneres that she will be welcoming a baby girl.

The mother-to-be also addressed the fact that it was none other than Oprah Winfrey who confirmed the baby news. “If anyone is going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person,” said Kaling.

Winfrey, 63, previously told PEOPLE that she was standing in the film’s press line at Disney’s D23 expo in July when her castmate told her that she’s expecting.

“Mindy is really motherly to the people she loves and cares about,” an insider previously told PEOPLE, adding that Kaling will be an excellent mom. “She takes care of them.”