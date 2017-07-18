Mom-to-Be Mindy Kaling ‘Is Not Telling Anyone, Not Even Close Friends, Who the Father’ of Her Baby Is: Source

Mindy Kaling is sharing her good news.

“She just started telling her friends she is pregnant,” a source tells PEOPLE of Kaling, 38, who is expecting her first child later this year.

But while she’s sharing the pregnancy news with those around her, the mom-to-be is staying mum on the identity of her baby’s father.

“She is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is,” says the source, adding that The Mindy Project star and mastermind is not dating anyone at the moment.

According to an insider who spoke to E! News, the pregnancy was “an unexpected surprise” for Kaling, who is next slated to star in the upcoming films A Wrinkle in Time and Ocean’s Eight.

Of motherhood — something her character Mindy Lahiri explored on The Mindy Project and that Kaling has written about in her second memoir Why Not Me? — she told Yahoo! Style in 2015, “I think I’ve decided that unlike everything else in my life, I’m going to be fast and loose about kids.”

“I’m going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen,” she added. “I’m not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier.”

Kaling has plenty of life lessons to pass on to her little one on the way. One invaluable thing that The Office alum learned from her own late mother? The value of hard work.

“She was very busy, and she did not suffer fools,” Kaling told Good Housekeeping in 2015 of her mom Swati, who died of cancer on the same day Fox picked up The Mindy Project in 2012.

“Her no-nonsense attitude is the single best thing I got from her,” adds the now-mom-to-be. “We’re hungry, ambitious people. It’s a family trait.”