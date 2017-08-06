Pregnant Mindy Kaling Has a Beach Day with Lena Dunham

Mindy Kaling and Lena Dunham had a beach day on Saturday.

In an adorable selfie Dunham shared of the two in an Instagram post, the actress referred to Kaling as her “honored guest” when she hit the beach over the weekend.

The two were also joined by Girls showrunner and writer Jenni Konner — as well as Dunham’s cute new dogs, Karen and Susan.

The beach day comes only two weeks after Kaling made headlines on July 17 after news broke that she was expecting her first child.

The pregnancy, was “an unexpected surprise,” an insider told E! News, which first reported that Kaling was pregnant.

Although Kaling’s rep declined to comment to PEOPLE, an industry insider told PEOPLE that “Mindy is really motherly to the people she loves and cares about. She takes care of them.”

“Being a mom is something she’s always talked about, but never spoke of a set plan or anything in terms of a timeline of when she wanted it to happen,” the insider told PEOPLE.

Last month, Oprah revealed to PEOPLE that Kaling is five months pregnant.

“That’s when she told me. My mouth dropped,” Winfrey said, referring to a conversation they had when they met up at the D23 expo earlier in the month. ” ‘What did you just say?’ she said, ‘Oh, Oprah, I don’t think you know. I’m 5 months pregnant.’ And I said, ‘WHAAAAT?!’ ”

The 38-year-old has not yet discussed the pregnancy in public, but Kaling recently moved to a bigger, family-friendly Los Angeles house with an expansive backyard.

The Mindy Project star and creator has been candid about her thoughts on her eventual motherhood, musing in her 2015 book Why Not Me? that she worries about not having a husband when all her “female acquaintances will,” and her kids being really young “when I die because I waited too long to have them?”

Kaling told Yahoo! Style that same year, “I think I’ve decided that unlike everything else in my life, I’m going to be fast and loose about kids. I’m going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen.”