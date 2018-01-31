Kym Johnson is in her third trimester, but she’s in no rush to have everything perfect before her babies arrive.

The Dancing with the Stars pro chatted with PEOPLE Saturday at the 15th annual G’Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in Los Angeles, sharing that she and husband Robert Herjavec still have a few things to iron out before she gives birth to their twins on the way.

“We’ve done nothing,” admitted the mom-to-be when asked if they’d finished the nursery. “I don’t want to jinx anything so I think I’m leaving things to the last minute, but we’ll get there.”

The same logic applies to naming the couple’s little ones. “We don’t have names,” explains Johnson, 41, adding with a laugh, “These poor little kids. No names yet or anything. I’m sure once they’re here it will be easy.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Robert and Kym Johnson Herjavec Vince Flores/Startraksphoto.com

RELATED VIDEO: Double the Dancing Shoes! Robert and Kym Johnson Herjavec Expecting Twins



For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

Johnson praises her husband for taking her on a recent trip to her native Australia, where she connected with friends and family at a sweet baby shower.

“All my girlfriends gave me some really good Australian books, with Australian native animals,” she reveals. “I want the kids to know their heritage and that was really sweet, to have those books to be able to read to them. There were some Aussie onesies and things like that, that you can only get in Australia. That was sweet.”

Jen Lowery/Splash News Online

“I feel really good,” Johnson adds of her pregnancy. “I’ve been keeping active and I think I’ll probably slow down now. I’m in the last trimester. I feel like I’m about to explode.”

RELATED: “Sun’s Out, Bump’s Out!” Kym Johnson Herjavec Enjoys Bikini-Clad Babymoon at 25 Weeks Pregnant

The first-time mom-to-be recalls feeling “a little bit queasy in the first trimester” of her pregnancy, which she combated with Vegemite toast first thing in the morning.

“I was craving French fries — McDonald’s ones, specifically — so I’d have to pull into McDonald’s,” Johnson explains. “Robert bought me an air fryer and it was his subtle way of [saying], “Let’s lay off the McDonald’s.”

“So now I’ll use the air fryer and I’ll have sweet potato fries — the air fryer is my best friend,” she says. “I’ve been really lucky so I haven’t had that many cravings, although they say the last trimester is when things really kick in so, who knows what I’ll start craving? It might be some weird stuff.”

"It's a thumbs up" 👍🏻🤰💕 A post shared by Kym Herjavec (@kymherjavec5678) on Dec 11, 2017 at 10:54am PST

FROM PEOPLETV: Dancing Under the Stars: Julianne Hough’s Perfect Wedding to Brooks Laich



RELATED: Kym Johnson Herjavec Shows Off Her 23-Week Baby Bump While Working Out: “Feeling Strong”

Johnson says Herjavec, 55, is “so excited” to be a father again (the businessman and investor also has three children from a previous marriage).

“He’ll be really hands-on and he’s going to be great. He’s going to be such a good dad,” she praises. “He’s already talking to them and telling stories.”

“I don’t know how we’re going to juggle the two, but [we’re] just going to go with the flow of it,” Johnson adds. “I’ve been reading all these books but they make you crazy a little. I’m trying to be prepared, but I think you just have to wait and see.”