'Sun's Out, Bump's Out!' Kym Johnson Enjoys Bikini-Clad Babymoon at 25 Weeks Pregnant

Kym Johnson Herjavec is soaking up the sun on a beach vacation before she becomes a first-time mom!

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 41, shared a happy moment from her babymoon on Instagram Thursday, posing in an off-the-shoulder blue and white polka dot print bikini. “Sun’s out, Bumps out! #twins #25weekspregnant #babymoon,” she captioned her picture.

Though her husband Robert Herjavec did not share his own postcard-worthy photo on social media, the mother-to-be did share a video of him paddleboarding shirtless on her Instagram Story, even adoringly framing the footage with a white heart.

While this is Johnson Herjavec’s first baby – and babymoon – the Shark Tank star is already a father of three children from a previous marriage.

In December, the parents-to-be, who wed in summer 2016, revealed that they have two babies on the way, after Johnson Herjavec confirmed her pregnancy with a too-cute ultrasound photo featuring one of her unborn children flashing a thumbs-up gesture.

Robert Herjavec on wife Kym Johnson Herjavec's Instagram Story on Jan. 18 Kym Johnson Kerjavec/Instagram

“This has been a roller coaster for them the last few years – meeting, falling in love, getting married and now starting a family,” a source previously told PEOPLE about the couple’s nearly three-year romance.

“Kym has wanted to be a mom for a long time. They’re both so happy,” the source said, adding, “Kym is feeling great! She will be such a wonderful mother.”

Since Kym and Robert first fell in love during DWTS show rehearsals during the 20th season in 2015, it’s been “easy” ever since, according to Johnson Herjavec who told PEOPLE Now in August: “It feels like we’ve known each other forever. He’s just amazing. We’re best friends, and it’s just easy.”