Kylie Jenner has been covering up a lot lately, but the star was doing a lot less of that in never-before-seen Polaroids which she shared with fans on Friday.

The pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, who is expecting her first child – a girl – with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, released a series of photos taken prior to her pregnancy on her website and app Friday.

“I was going through some old photos from the past few years and found so many good Polaroids. I just had to share them exclusively with my app subscribers!” Jenner, 20, wrote about the instant film prints all taken by assistant Victoria Villarroel during a professional photoshoot.

In one particular set of throwback pictures, Jenner covered up her body with only a white sheet as she posed for photographer Brendan Forbes in front of a green hedge wall.

Kylie also posed for Forbes for the May spread of Flaunt magazine for which she transformed into a real-life Barbie, sporting a waist-length platinum blonde wig in all the shots.

From behind-the-scenes looks of her on the set of the Kylie Cosmetics X KKW collaboration to her Kylie Shop photo shoot, the latest set of midriff-baring photos reminds fans of when Jenner used to document her every move for fans on Snapchat and flooding our Instagram feeds with bikini and lingerie shots.

However, since news of her pregnancy was made public in September, Jenner has remained completely under the radar lately — rarely emerging in public and using her social media platforms mostly to promote her brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

In addition, the mother-to-be has only shared carefully cropped close-ups of her face and bundled up ensembles.

“She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to. Her body is changing and she’s very self-conscious about it.”

Other polaroids shared by Kylie included behind-the-scenes photos from her December 2015 shoot with photographer Sasha Samsonova, whom she has collaborated before on several occasions.