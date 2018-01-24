Kylie Jenner 'Didn't Want Her Pregnancy to Be a Circus': She's 'Very Private'

As Kylie Jenner prepares to welcome her first child, she’s continuing to keep a low profile.

“She clearly made a conscious decision to step away from the spotlight. Kylie didn’t want her pregnancy to be a circus,” a source tells PEOPLE of the 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

“She is actually very private about certain aspects of her personal life, and staying low key has given her time to really prepare for what’s coming,” adds the insider.

Kylie’s daughter on the way, due in February, is the first child for the star and boyfriend Travis Scott. Multiple sources first confirmed the news to PEOPLE in September.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Bob Levey/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hides Her Bump in New Calvin Klein Underwear Ads Alongside Her Sisters



For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

A second source opened up to PEOPLE Tuesday about the expectant makeup mogul’s current situation, saying that while she is “definitely ready” to become a mom, she’s also experiencing “a lot of different emotions.”

“She’s excited, she’s anxious … there are a lot of feelings, but she’s ready for what’s next,” explained the insider.

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashia Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

FROM COINAGE: The Lavish Lifestyle of the Kardashian Kids



RELATED: Proud Aunt! Pregnant Kylie Jenner Sends Sister Kim Kardashian West a Sweet Gift After Daughter’s Birth

Kylie and the rest of the KarJenner brood have stayed completely mum on her pregnancy, dodging questions from fans and fellow celebs like Ellen DeGeneres.

And though the expectant star didn’t pose alongside the rest of her famous family for their 2017 Christmas card, she did make an appearance at mom Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party.

On Monday, Calvin Klein unveiled an ad featuring Kylie and all four of her sisters — Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and fellow mom-to-be Khloé Kardashian — posing for the campaign. Kylie conceals her baby bump underneath a red-and-white quilt, as the rest of her sisters lie on top of it.